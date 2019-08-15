Local Digest: Local football teams to scrimmage, Modesto QB Club returns Monday.

Follow new Modesto High coach at practice Modesto High School coach Dylan Miller begins his first year at his alma mater. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto High School coach Dylan Miller begins his first year at his alma mater.

With one week remaining before the start of the 2019 high school football season, several local teams will scrimmage on Friday and Saturday.

Not only will players and coaches get one final tuneup, but referees also we be in attendance.

Here are some of the local scrimmages:

Friday: Downey will host Beyer, Central Valley, Enochs, Modesto, and Sonora at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., Hilmar will host Pitman, Ripon will host Chavez and Sierra, and Orestimba will host El Capitan.

Saturday: Central Catholic will host Buhach Colony, Calaveras, and Turlock at 10 a.m.

Big Valley Christian will host the entire Central California Athletic Alliance League at 9:30.

Waterford will travel to Bret Harte and will face the Bullfrogs and Rio Vista.

Modesto Quarterback Club returns Monday: The Modesto Quarterback Club returns Monday at noon and fans will have a chance to hear coaches give a preview of their seasons from all Modesto schools as well as Modesto Junior College.

Cost is $11 and lunch is included.

The club meets at Coach’s Corner at 960 Oakdale Road in Modesto.