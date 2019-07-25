Local Digest: Gregori alum earns post-grad scholarship; football practice opens Monday

Gregori's Tyler Janitz rips a triple off Enochs pitcher Trenton Hageman during the Modesto Metro Conference game at Enochs High School in Modesto in April 2014. Gregori won the game 12-9. aalfaro@modbee.com

Willamette University senior shortstop Tyler Janitz was recently awarded an NCAA Postgraduate scholarship.

Janitz, a Gregori High graduate, will receive $10,000 toward graduate school. Janitz, who graduated Willamette as a pre-medicine student, majored in Environmental Science while minoring in Chemistry.

He will attend the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in the fall.

“I am forever grateful to the NCAA and especially to everyone at Willamette for supporting me over my four years as a student-athlete,” Janitz said in a press release. “ It is that family atmosphere and level of comfort that enabled me to do what I did during my time at Willamette.”

Janitz was tied for third on the Bearcats with a .321 batting average and scored 28 runs with 16 RBIs. He finished his career second in school history with 462 assists and fourth with 67 double plays.

Pitman to unveil new track next Thursday: Pitman High will have a grand opening for its new all-weather track and football field on Aug. 1 at 8 a.m.

I’m very excited to announce that our beautiful track and field will be available for student athletes on Aug. 1st! It’s been worth the wait as our students have a top notch facility! Thank you to all who have worked hard on this project for The Pride! pic.twitter.com/uS4Yi36Fej — Angela Freeman (@PitmanPrincipal) July 24, 2019

The combined cost of the facility is $2.5 million. Work began in Nov. 5, 2018.

High school football practices to begin Monday: Dead period ends for high school football on Monday as teams can take the field for the first time.

However, a rule by the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section states each team must have five days of acclimatization before pads are allowed.

Helmets and blocking sleds/dummies are allowed during the time.

Dead period for cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball and Div. VI boys soccer ends the following Monday while water polo can’t begin practice until Aug. 19.

All fall sports may begin scrimmaging on Aug. 16 except for water polo (Aug. 24).