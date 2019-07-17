Local Digest: MC guard Devin Day suffers serious knee injury in summer event

One-on-one with Modesto Christian freshman guard Devin Day Modesto Christian High School freshman guard Devin Day has been an integral part of the Crusaders success this year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Christian High School freshman guard Devin Day has been an integral part of the Crusaders success this year.

As soon as Modesto Christian sophomore guard Devin Day fell to the ground holding his right knee at an AAU event in Alabama last week, coach Brice Fantazia knew something was wrong.

“He jump-stopped in the lane and it was a non-contact injury,” Fantazia said Wednesday.

Day flew back with the Chuck Hayes basketball team on Sunday and had an MRI the next day which confirmed the worst: a torn ACL.

“He was having a big-time summer and was getting interest from colleges,” Fantazia said. “This (injury) won’t stop him from getting what he wants.”

Fantazia said it is too early to think about Day playing with the Crusaders in the 2019-2020 season but an average recovery time is six-to-nine months, according to medicinenet.com.

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs begin Feb. 17, roughly seven months away.

Day was the Crusaders’ second-leading scorer last year with 11.1 points per game and made 106 3-pointers on 45-percent shooting.

Pitman golfer earns scholarship: Youth On Course, a non-profit organization that provides golf access at an affordable cost, awarded over $250,000 in scholarships to 18 high school graduates throughout the country.

Pitman’s Craig Malech, who will attend Long Beach State, was one of the recipients.

The average GPA of the 18 winners was 4.2.

Malech worked in the Youth on Course Caddie Program and was featured on the organization’s website.

“I had actually just finished a round of 18 when I got the email so I decided to apply and give it a try,” Malech said. “I didn’t know a whole lot about what caddies did when I applied, but I knew that getting involved in a sport that I loved definitely interested me.”

He will major in mechanical engineering at Long Beach State.

Turlock alum named to Bednarik Award Watch List: Colorado junior defensive end Mustafa Johnson was recently named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, an award annually given to the NCAA defensive player of the year.

Johnson, who graduated from Turlock HS before spending a year at Modesto Junior College, had 73 tackles with 18 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks last year. His 18 TFL’s were the seventh-most in school history and his 8.5 sacks led the Pac-12 Conference.