Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, June 3, 2019

Baseball

High School

Southern Athletic League

All-League Selections

MVP: Nolan Lingley, Jr., Ripon Christian

Best Offensive Player: Michael Medinas, Sr., Mariposa County

Pitcher-of-the-Year: Kari Leo, Sr., Mariposa County

Co-Coach-of-the-Year: John De Visser, Ripon Christian; Justin Kleinsmith, Mariposa County

All-League

Martin Hernandez, Sr., Delhi

JT Smith, Sr., Denair

Devin Bettencourt, Frosh., Gustine

Aaron Martinez, Frosh., Le Grand

Mark Lopez, Sr., Le Grand

Josh Mah, Sr., Mariposa County

Jake Swift, Jr., Mariposa County

Jacob Dominguez, Sr., Orestimba

Jacob Bettencourt, Sr., Orestimba

Declan Van Vuren, Jr., Ripon Christian

Will Gilbert, Soph., Ripon Christian

Michael Vivo Jr., Sr. Waterford

Lucas Alaniz, Jr., Waterford

Preston Gookin, Sr., Waterford

Honorable Mention

Matt Collins, Soph., Denair

Hunter Souza, Soph., Denair

Logan Luker, Sr., Gustine

Miguel Rodriguez, Jr., Le Grand

Tyler Keiki, Jr., Le Grand

Jaq Quinn, Sr., Mariposa County

Robby Stark, Sr., Mariposa County

Eric Schmidt, Sr., Orestimba

Alex Diaz, Sr., Orestimba

Ruben Rios, Jr., Waterford

Dereck Shaver, Sr., Waterford

Final League Records

1. Ripon Christian 12-2

2. Mariposa County 12-2

3. Waterford 11-3

4. Orestimba 7-7

5. Denair 6-8

6. Gustine 5-9

7. Le Grand 3-11

8. Delhi 0-14

