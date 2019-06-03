High School Sports
Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, June 3, 2019
LOCAL
Baseball
High School
Southern Athletic League
All-League Selections
MVP: Nolan Lingley, Jr., Ripon Christian
Best Offensive Player: Michael Medinas, Sr., Mariposa County
Pitcher-of-the-Year: Kari Leo, Sr., Mariposa County
Co-Coach-of-the-Year: John De Visser, Ripon Christian; Justin Kleinsmith, Mariposa County
All-League
Martin Hernandez, Sr., Delhi
JT Smith, Sr., Denair
Devin Bettencourt, Frosh., Gustine
Aaron Martinez, Frosh., Le Grand
Mark Lopez, Sr., Le Grand
Josh Mah, Sr., Mariposa County
Jake Swift, Jr., Mariposa County
Jacob Dominguez, Sr., Orestimba
Jacob Bettencourt, Sr., Orestimba
Declan Van Vuren, Jr., Ripon Christian
Will Gilbert, Soph., Ripon Christian
Michael Vivo Jr., Sr. Waterford
Lucas Alaniz, Jr., Waterford
Preston Gookin, Sr., Waterford
Honorable Mention
Matt Collins, Soph., Denair
Hunter Souza, Soph., Denair
Logan Luker, Sr., Gustine
Miguel Rodriguez, Jr., Le Grand
Tyler Keiki, Jr., Le Grand
Jaq Quinn, Sr., Mariposa County
Robby Stark, Sr., Mariposa County
Eric Schmidt, Sr., Orestimba
Alex Diaz, Sr., Orestimba
Ruben Rios, Jr., Waterford
Dereck Shaver, Sr., Waterford
Final League Records
1. Ripon Christian 12-2
2. Mariposa County 12-2
3. Waterford 11-3
4. Orestimba 7-7
5. Denair 6-8
6. Gustine 5-9
7. Le Grand 3-11
8. Delhi 0-14
Comments