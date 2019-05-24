How Oakdale came through to beat Golden Valley twice for Sac-Joaquin Section crown

Oakdale’s Lexie Webb talks about winning section title Oakdale ace Lexie Webb helped lead the Mustangs to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship with two wins over Golden Valley. Webb talks about bringing home the blue banner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oakdale ace Lexie Webb helped lead the Mustangs to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship with two wins over Golden Valley. Webb talks about bringing home the blue banner.

Lexie Webb was exhausted. The Oakdale High senior had just enough energy to muster a smile during postgame pictures.

Webb turned in a heroic effort, pitching four games in less than 36 hours to help propel the Mustangs (28-1-1) to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship on Thursday night at the Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton.

Needing to defeat No. 3 Golden Valley (28-5) twice, the Mustangs squeaked past the Cougars 3-2 in the first game to force a winner-take-all second game.

Oakdale’s offense carried the way in Game 2, scoring six runs in the first inning on its way to a 12-2 win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m really tired,” Webb said. “My arm hurt really bad. My body was worn out. Adrenaline just took over through my body, but this feels great. I’ve been trying to win this for four years and finally my senior year we win it.”

It’s Oakdale’s sixth section championship and first since 2014.

The Mustangs had to win four consecutive games in two days after losing to Vanden 2-0 on Tuesday night.

“I know losing put us in a tough situation, but I don’t think it affected us,” said Oakdale coach Larry Loger.

Senior Brittany Bye delivered the big blows in the first game with an RBI double in the first inning and then launching a two-run home run off Cougars ace Marissa Bertuccio in the fifth inning that proved to be the difference in the 3-2 win.

Bye drove in five runs in the two games.

“She’s been big for us for four years,” Loger said. “I brought her up as a freshman and had her in left field. She moved to shortstop. She’s definitely one of the leaders of the team.”

Golden Valley was maybe a pitch away from winning its first section championship.

“That was the big blow,” said Golden Valley coach Ross Cruickshanks. “Bertuccio thought she had the pitch high enough. Oakdale has good hitters. They swing the bats. There were very deserving.”

Webb took over from there, shutting out Golden Valley the rest of the way.

The Fresno State-bound right-hander gave up just four hits in the two games.

The Mustangs pounded out 16 hits in the second game. Webb helped her cause with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

“She’s one serious athlete,” Loger said. “She is the best hitter ever at Oakdale High and she’s one of the best pitchers I’ve ever seen. Fresno State is lucky to have her.”