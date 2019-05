High School Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, May 23, 2019

LOCAL

Baseball

High School Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division III

at Klein Field, UOP, Stockton

Late Wednesday Results: No. 5 Oakdale 3, No. 3 Atwater 1; No. 10 Ponderosa 7, No. 1 Buhach Colony 4

Consolation Semifinals

Late Thursday Results: No. 5 Oakdale vs. No. 1 Buhach Colony

Championship

Monday: Winner Oakdale/Buhach Colony vs. No. 10 Ponderosa, 4 p.m.

Division IV

at Tony Zupo Field, Lodi

Late Wednesday Results: No. 4 Central Catholic 5, No. 6 Livingston 4; No. 1 Los Banos 5, No. 2 Casa Roble 1

Consolation Semifinals

Late Thursday Results: No. 4 Central Catholic vs. No. 2 Casa Roble

Championship

Monday: Winner Central Catholic/Casa Roble vs. No. 1 Los Banos

Division V

at Stagg High School, Stockton

Late Wednesday Results: No. 5 Bear River 4, No. 3 Hughson 3; No. 2 Colfax 5, No. 1 Argonaut 4

Consolation Semifinals

Late Thursday Results: No. 5 Bear River vs. No. 1 Argonaut

Championship

at American River College

Monday: Winner Bear River/Argonaut vs. No. 2 Colfax, 10 a.m.

Division VI

at Stagg High School, Stockton

Consolation Semifinals

Late Wednesday Results: No. 4 Waterford 8, No. 1 Ripon Christian 6

at Klein Field, UOP, Stockton

Championship

Monday: No. 5 Waterford vs. No. 2 Mariposa County, 10 a.m.

Golf

Clubs Oakdale Golf & CC- 18 Hole Ladies

Azalea Day, Team Results

First Flight

1. Pat Gilbreath, Elizabeth Conlin, Robin Grohl, Blind Draw - 66.2

2. Virginia Whitworth, Candice Lerch, Bev Poff, Analy Craven - 68.7

3. Paulette Aldrich, Tracy Davis, Claudia Matthys, Pat Briscoe - 71.1

Second Flight

1. Shelly Hanak, Lori Vierra, Stacie Brown, Jane Reynolds - 68.6

2. Charlene Banducci, Vicki Dallas, Linda Oehrlein, Cheryl Moore - 69.3

3. Andrea Skonovd, Judy Lehr, Corene Naron, Jane Patch - 70.3

Third Flight

1. Michelle Frias, Dee Elston, Rosie Schmierer, Blind Draw - 67.7

2. Charla Giles, Shelley Puskar, Barb Ruddy, Patricia Wolfgram - 68.1

3. Jody Burdick, Patty Maloy, Susan Neubaum, Bailey Anderson - 72.2

Closest-to-the-Pin #12 - Member: Sandi Dempster 9'11"; Guest: Elizabeth Conlin 23'3".

Late Wednesday Creekside Ladybugs

First Flight: 1. Phyliss McManus 73, 2. Patti Truett 74.

Second Flight: 1. Maria Arevalo 67, 2. Marilyn McRitchie 69.

Third Flight: 1. Val Guardino 73, 2. Mary Ann Garcia 77.

Closest-to-the-Pin #8: M. Arevalo. Putts: M. McRitchie 32.

Softball

High School Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division III

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Late Wednesday Results

Consolation Bracket Quarterfinal: No. 1 Oakdale 3, No. 2 Del Campo 2 Championship Bracket Semifinal: No. 3 Golden Valley 12, No. 4 Vanden 2 Consolation Bracket Semifinal: No. 1 Oakdale 3, No. 4 Vanden 2

Championship

Late Thursday Results: No. 1 Oakdale vs. No. 3 Golden Valley

Division IV

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Late Wednesday Results

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ripon 5, No. 5 Liberty Ranch 1; No. 2 Calaveras 7, No. 3 Casa Roble 0

Late Thursday

Championship Semifinal: No. 2 Calaveras vs. No. 1 Ripon

Consolation Quarterfinal: No. 5 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 3 Casa Roble

Consolation Semifinal: at 5:15 p.m., Teams TBD.

Track and Field

College NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships

at Javelina Stadium, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas

Thursday Results

Men’s - Hammer Throw (Finals): 1. Decio Andrade, Angelo State, 66.67; 5. Eric Bejaran, Stanislaus State, 62.91.

Women - Hammer Throw (Finals): 1. Racheal Somoye, TAMU-Kingsville, 57.56; 16. Breanna Lowther, Stanislaus State, 51.99.

Saturday’s Prelims and Finals

Women’s Shot Put - 11:15 a.m.: Gracious Togiai, Stanislaus State, seeded 14th, Starting Fourth in Flight 1.

High School 2019 CIF State Championships

at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Buchanan HS, Clovis

Today, 2 p.m. - Prelims; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. - Championship Events

Boy’s - 4 x 100 Team: Pitman. High Jump: Eduardo Hurtado, Atwater; Lawerence Harris, Downey. Pole Vault: Silas Fredeen, Turlock. Long Jump: Allan Hunter, Kimball. Triple Jump: Allan Huner, Kimball. Shut Put: Holden Fishburn, Sierra HS. Discus: Ben Chappell, Oakdale; Holden Fishburn, Sierra HS.

Girl’s - 1600 Meter Run: Madison Kackley, Gregori. 800 Meter Run: Briseida Garcia-Meza, Gregori. 3200 Meter Run: Madison Kackley, Gregori. Pole Vault: Miranda Miller, Sierra HS. Triple Jump: Miranda Miller, Sierra HS. Shot Put: Andelica Lowry, Oakdale. Discus: Emma Harper, Oakdale.