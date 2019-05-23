High School Sports
Teams honored for work in classroom. Who were top performers in Stanislaus County?
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section announced its academic team champions for the spring season and Enochs had six teams place in the top five while Orestimba had five and Pitman had four.
Here are the lists of teams for each school and their cumulative grade point averages:
Enochs: Baseball (3.49, 2nd), boys swimming (3.44, 2nd), boys track and Field (3.34, 3rd), softball (3.68, 3rd), boys tennis (3.26, 4th), and girls swimming (3.53, 4th).
Orestimba: Coed tennis (3.43, 1st), boys golf (3.44, 3rd), boys track (3.31, 4th), girls track (3.49, 4th) and softball (3.50, 5th).
Pitman: Boys track and field (3.44, 2nd), girls track and field (3.87, 2nd), girls swimming (3.56, 3rd), and boys tennis (3.12, 5th).
