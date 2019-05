High School Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, May 22, 2019

LOCAL

Baseball

High School Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division III

Quarterfinals - Monday

at Klein Field, UOP, Stockton

Semifinals - Today

Late Results: No. 5 Oakdale vs. No. 3 Atwater (Consulation Bracket); No. 10 Ponderosa vs. No. 1 Buhach Colony (Championship Bracket)

Division IV

Quarterfinals

at Stagg High School, Stockton

Late Results Tuesday: No. 1 Los Banos 4, No. 4 Central Catholic 3; No. 2 Casa Roble 11, No. 6 Livingston 6

at Tony Zupo Field, Lodi

Semifinals - Wednesday

Late Results: No. 6 Livingston vs. No. 4 Central Catholic (Consulation Bracket); No. 2 Casa Roble vs. No. 1 Los Banos (Championship Bracket)

Division V

Semifinals - Wednesday

at Stagg High School, Stockton

Late Results: No. 5 Bear River vs. No. 3 Hughson (Colsulation Bracket); No. 2 Colfax vs. No. 1 Argonaut (Championship Bracket)

Division VI

Semifinals - Wednesday

at Stagg High School, Stockton

Late Results: No. 4 Waterford vs. No. 1 Ripon Christian (Consulation Bracket)

Championship - Monday, May 27

10 a.m.: Winner Waterford/Ripon Christian vs. No. 2 Mariposa County

Division VII

Semifinals

at Sacramento City Colleges

Late Results Tuesday: No. 2 Woodland Christian 8, No. 4 Turlock Christian 7

Golf

High School Boy’s 2019 NCGA/CIF NorCal Championships

Late Monday, at El Macero CC, Par 72

Singles Moving on to State: 1. Ryan Meyer, Oakdale, 65; 2. George McNeely, Carmel, 68; 3. Dylan McDermott, Granite Bay, 69; 4. Griffin Long, Davis Sr. HS, 70; 5. Jacob Westberg, Inderkum, 70; 6. Mark Stephens, Univ. Prep, 70 6th Place Individual moving on to State; 8. Sam Sommerhauser, Whitney, 72; 11. Sebastian Iqbal, Pioneer, 72; 15. Derek Heisig, Foothill, 73.

Top 3 Teams moving on to State: 1. Jesuit 364; 2. De La Salle 373; Saratoga HS 375.

Field: Davis Sr. HS 377; Bellarmine College Prep 379; Whitney 389; Stevenson School 390; Foothill 392; Amador Valley 392; Pleasant Valley 417; University Prep 421; Lowell 466.

State Golf Championship, Wednesday, May 29, at Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach

Softball

High School Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division III

Quarterfinals

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Late Tuesday Results: No. 4 Vanden 2, No. 1 Oakdale 0; No. 3 Golden Valley 3, No. 2 Del Campo 2

Semifinals - Wednesday

Late Results: No. 2 Del Campo vs. No. 1 Oakdale (Consulation Bracket); No. 4 Vanden vs. No. 3 Golden Valley (Championship Bracket)

Division IV

Quarterfinals - Wednesday

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Late Results: No. 5 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 1 Ripon; No. 3 Casa Roble vs.No. 2 Calaveras

Division V

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Late Tuesday Results

Consulation Semifinals: No. 2 Linden 8, No. 4 Waterford 0

Championship: No. 1 Escalon 11, No. 2 Linden 6

Division VI

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Late Tuesday Results

Consulation Semifinals: No. 2 Ripon Christian 4, No. 5 Argonaut 1

Championship: No. 1 Woodland Christian 5, No. 2 Ripon Christian 3

Track and Field

High School 2019 CIF State Championships

at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Buchanan HS, Clovis

Friday, 2 p.m. - Prelims

Boys - 4 x 100 Team: Pitman. High Jump: Eduardo Hurtado, Atwater; Lawerence Harris, Downey. Pole Vault: Silas Fredeen, Turlock. Long Jump: Allan Hunter, Kimball. Triple Jump: Allan Huner, Kimball. Shut Put: Holden Fishburn, Sierra HS. Discus: Ben Chappell, Oakdale; Holden Fishburn, Sierra HS.

Girls - 1600 Meter Run: Madison Kackley, Gregori. 800 Meter Run: Briseida Garcia-Meza, Gregori. 3200 Meter Run: Madison Kackley, Gregori. Pole Vault: Miranda Miller, Sierra HS. Triple Jump: Miranda Miller, Sierra HS. Shot Put: Andelica Lowry, Oakdale. Discus: Emma Harper, Oakdale.