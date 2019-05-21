Escalon High softball wins third straight section title behind seven-run sixth inning

Escalon High softball wins its third straight section title with win over Linden Escalon High School softball beat Linden High School, 11-6 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Arnaiz Stadium in Stockton, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Escalon High School softball beat Linden High School, 11-6 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Arnaiz Stadium in Stockton, California.

Since her freshman year, Escalon junior Sage Davis has had the nickname “Big Game Sage.”

“I always feeling like I have high expectations,” Davis said. “I want to come through at the right time.”





Davis did just that on Tuesday in the biggest of moments with a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Cougars’ won their third straight section title with a 11-6 win over Linden in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship at the Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton.

“We played as a team and as a family all year,” Cougars coach Art Brooks said. “They knew what the mission was tonight and we had a couple of huge hits. We knew they (Linden) were not going to lie down and go away.”

Escalon (19-8-1) led 4-3 heading into the sixth inning until the Lions scored three runs, two of which coming from back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.

But the Cougars responded with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. After Davis’ two-run double, senior Hailie Webster launched a three-run home run to left field in the next at-bat to increase Escalon’s lead to four.

“I was clear-headed and ready to go and saw it (the pitch she wanted) and went for it,” Webster said.

Escalon senior pitcher Arabella Strach struck out two batters and allowed a walk before a ground out to first base ended the game and gave the Cougars yet another title.

“It was wild,” Webster said. “We wanted to do it (win a title) for the school and town.”

Woodland Christian 5, Ripon Christian 3: The Knights (23-6) fell in the Div. VI Championship.

Vanden 2, Oakdale 0: The No. 1 seed Mustangs (25-1-1) lost their first game of the season and will play Del Campo at 5 p.m. in an elimination game on Wednesday.

Baseball

Los Banos 4, Central Catholic 3: The Raiders (16-12) allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh to fall in the Div. IV playoffs. Central Catholic will face Livingston in an elimination game on Wednesday.