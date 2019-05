High School Sports Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, May 20, 2019

LOCAL

Baseball

High School Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division III

Quarterfinals - Monday

at Klein Field, UOP, Stockton

Results - Late

No. 5 Oakdale vs. No. 1 Buhach Colony; No. 10 Ponderosa vs. No. 3 Atwater

Division IV

Quarterfinals - Today

at Stagg High School, Stockton

4 p.m.: No. 4 Central Catholic vs. No. 1 Los Banos

7 p.m.: No. 6 Livingston vs. No. 2 Casa Roble

Division V

Semifinals - Today

at Tony Zupo Filed, Lodi

4 p.m.: No. 5 Bear River vs. No. 3 Hughson (Colsulation Bracket)

7 p.m.: No. 2 Colfax vs. No. 1 Argonaut (Championship Bracket)

Division VI

Semifinals - Monday

at Stagg High School, Stockton

Results - Late: No. 4 Waterford vs. No. 3 Golden Sierra (Colsulation Bracket); No. 2 Mariposa County vs. No. 1 Ripon Christian (Championship Bracket)

Division VII

Semifinals - Today

at Sacramento City Colleges

4 p.m.: No. 4 Turlock Christian vs. No. 2 Woodland Christian (Colsulation Bracket)

7 p.m.: No. 3 Valley Christian vs. No. 1 Alpha Charter (Championship Bracket)

Softball

High School Sac Joaquin Section Playoffs

Division III

Quarterfinals - Today

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

5 p.m.: No. 4 Vanden vs. No. 1 Oakdale (Field 2); No. 3 Golden Valley vs. No. 2 Del Campo (Field 3)

Division IV

Quarterfinals - Wednesday

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

3 p.m.: No. 5 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 1 Ripon (Stadium)

7:15 p.m.: No. 3 Casa Roble vs.No. 2 Calaveras (Stadium)

Division V

Semifinals - Today

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Colsulation Bracket Semifinals

3 p.m.: No. 4 Waterford vs. No. 2 Linden (Field 1)

Championship

7:15 p.m.: Winner Waterford/Linden vs. No. 1 Escalon (Field 1)

Division VI

Semifinals - Today

at Arnaiz Softball Complex, Stockton

Consulation Bracket Semifinals

3 p.m.: No. 5 Argonaut vs. No. 2 Ripon Christian (Field 2)

Championship

7:15 p.m.: Winner Argonaut/Ripon Christian vs. No. 1 Woodland Christian (Field 2)