Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, March 20

Baseball
3:30 p.m.: Modesto at Sierra, Turlock at Tracy
4 p.m.: Mountain House at Davis, Pacheco at Johansen, Beyer at Los Banos, Central Catholic at Kimball, Lathrop at Ceres, Laguna Creek at Manteca, Delhi at Orestimba, Denair at Le Grand, Waterford at Ripon Christian
Boy’s Golf
1 p.m.: Lathrop at Beyer, Dryden; Turlock at Modesto, Muni; Johansen at Ceres, River Oaks
3 p.m.: Hughson at Bear Creek, The Reserve (Stockton)
Softball
4 p.m.: Central Valley at Buhach Colony, Patterson at Atwater, Riverbank at Hilmar, Escalon at Livingston, Ripon at Hughson
Boy’s Tennis
3:30 p.m.: Oakdale at Central Catholic
Track and Field
3:30 p.m.: Beyer at Ceres, Davis at Los Banos, Oakdale at Kimball, Livingston at Ripon
4 p.m.: Escalon/Modesto Christian at Hughson
Boy’s Volleyball
5 p.m.: Central Valley at Golden Valley, Livingston at Riverbank
