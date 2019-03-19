High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Baseball

High School

Non-Conference, March 18

Oakdale 6, Turlock 5

Turlock

002

010

2

5

10

1

Oakdale

400

011

x

6

3

1

Fred Maddock and Max Moore. Clay Longinotti, Daniel Orosco (1), Lance Couchman (4), Justin Hill(6) and Cole Carrigg.

WP – Fred Maddock. LP – Clay Longinotti.

Oakdale (5-3) – Jacob Solorio 1-2 (RBI), Caden Knittel 1-3 (2 RBI).

Turlock (4-4) – C. Carrigg 2-4 (2-2B), Casey Carr 2-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Tyler Soderstrom 3-3 (2-2B).

Golf

Clubs

Del Rio 18 Hole Women’s Results

Game day with 9 Tee's: Best ball

First: Nancy Staahl, Melanie Griffith, Jeanne Bailey - Net 55.

Second: Rosie Figueroa, Pam Tobias, Sandy Clark - Net 56.

Third: Peggy Lee, Charlotte Brewer, Patricia Tonge - Net 55.

Closest-to-the-Pin (9 Hole): Kathleen Lai.

Closest-to-the-Pin (18 Hole): Jill Henry.

