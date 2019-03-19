Modesto area Scores, Stats | Tuesday, March 19, 2019

LOCAL
Baseball
High School
Non-Conference, March 18
Oakdale 6, Turlock 5
Turlock
002
010
2
—
5
10
1
Oakdale
400
011
x
—
6
3
1
Fred Maddock and Max Moore. Clay Longinotti, Daniel Orosco (1), Lance Couchman (4), Justin Hill(6) and Cole Carrigg.
WP – Fred Maddock. LP – Clay Longinotti.
Oakdale (5-3) – Jacob Solorio 1-2 (RBI), Caden Knittel 1-3 (2 RBI).
Turlock (4-4) – C. Carrigg 2-4 (2-2B), Casey Carr 2-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Tyler Soderstrom 3-3 (2-2B).
Golf
Clubs
Del Rio 18 Hole Women’s Results
Game day with 9 Tee's: Best ball
First: Nancy Staahl, Melanie Griffith, Jeanne Bailey - Net 55.
Second: Rosie Figueroa, Pam Tobias, Sandy Clark - Net 56.
Third: Peggy Lee, Charlotte Brewer, Patricia Tonge - Net 55.
Closest-to-the-Pin (9 Hole): Kathleen Lai.
Closest-to-the-Pin (18 Hole): Jill Henry.
