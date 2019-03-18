High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, March 19

Baseball

3:30 p.m.: West at Enochs

3:45 p.m.: Sierra at Downey

4 p.m.: Tokay at Gregori, Golden Valley at Central Valley, East Union at Pitman, Buhach Colony at Patterson, Riverbank at Escalon, Atwater at El Capitan, Livingston at Hilmar, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy

6 p.m.: Calaveras at Sonora

6:30 p.m.: Hughson at Modesto Christian

Boy’s Golf

2:45 p.m.: Central Valley at Merced, Merced CC

3:30 p.m.: Livingston at Ripon, Spring Creek CC

Softball

3:30 p.m.: Ceres at Beyer, Los Banos at Davis

3:45 p.m.: Enochs at Modesto, Downey at Gregori, Pitman at Turlock

4 p.m.: Johansen at Mountain House, Sierra at Central Catholic, Oakdale at Kimball, Ripon Christian at Waterford, Delhi at Orestimba, Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter, Le Grand at Denair

Swimming

3:30 p.m.: Johansen at Davis

Boy’s Tennis

3 p.m.: Enochs at Turlock, Downey at Gregori, Beyer at Johansen, Ceres at Davis, Patterson at Central Valley

3:30 p.m.: Millennium at Hughson

Boy’s Volleyball

5 p.m.: Los Banos at Ceres, Livingston at Ripon Christian

