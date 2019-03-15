High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, March 16

Baseball

11 a.m.: Millennium at Mountain House

Noon: Patterson at Orestimba

1 p.m.: Beyer at Enochs, Hughson at Central Valley

1:30 p.m.: Big Valley Christian at Woodland Christian

5 p.m.: Atwater at Livingston

5:15 p.m.: Ripon at Linden

Softball

10 a.m.: Ripon Christian at Linden

Noon: Hughson at Gregori, Los Banos at Overfelt

Track and Field

8 a.m.: Gregori, Merced, Atwater at Dublin Distance Fiesta, Dublin HS

8:30 a.m.: Hughson

  Comments  