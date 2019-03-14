Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, March 15

Baseball
3:30 p.m.: Central Valley at Johansen, Gustine at Patterson
4 p.m.: Downey at Bear Creek, Merced at Manteca, Turlock at Lincoln-Stockton, Orestimba at Riverbank, Venture Academy at Ripon Christian, Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter
4:15 p.m.: Pacheco at Pioneer
6 p.m.: Oakdale at Sonora, Escalon at Stagg, Linden at Modesto Christian
6:30 p.m.: Ceres at Hilmar
Softball
3:30 p.m.: Hughson at Enochs, Patterson at Los Banos, Tranquillity at Le Grand
4 p.m.: Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Golden Valley at Pitman, Merced at Oakdale, Escalon at Ripon, Calaveras at Lincoln-Stockton, Livingston at Riverbank
5 p.m.: Bear Creek at East Union
Swimming
3:30 p.m.: Gregori at Enochs, Beyer at Mountain House, Tracy, Downey at Turlock, Modesto at Pitman, Ceres at Pacheco, Oakdale at Sierra, Patterson at Merced, Hilmar at Buhach Colony
Boy’s Tennis
3:30 p.m.: Oakdale at Sierra
Track and Field
10 a.m.: Merced County Championships, Veteran’s Stadium, Merced
Boy’s Volleyball
6 p.m.: Merced at Buhach Colony, Atwater at Central Valley
