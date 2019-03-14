High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, March 15

Baseball

3:30 p.m.: Central Valley at Johansen, Gustine at Patterson

4 p.m.: Downey at Bear Creek, Merced at Manteca, Turlock at Lincoln-Stockton, Orestimba at Riverbank, Venture Academy at Ripon Christian, Big Valley Christian at Delta Charter

4:15 p.m.: Pacheco at Pioneer

6 p.m.: Oakdale at Sonora, Escalon at Stagg, Linden at Modesto Christian

6:30 p.m.: Ceres at Hilmar

Softball

3:30 p.m.: Hughson at Enochs, Patterson at Los Banos, Tranquillity at Le Grand

4 p.m.: Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Golden Valley at Pitman, Merced at Oakdale, Escalon at Ripon, Calaveras at Lincoln-Stockton, Livingston at Riverbank

5 p.m.: Bear Creek at East Union

Swimming

3:30 p.m.: Gregori at Enochs, Beyer at Mountain House, Tracy, Downey at Turlock, Modesto at Pitman, Ceres at Pacheco, Oakdale at Sierra, Patterson at Merced, Hilmar at Buhach Colony

Boy’s Tennis

3:30 p.m.: Oakdale at Sierra

Track and Field

10 a.m.: Merced County Championships, Veteran’s Stadium, Merced

Boy’s Volleyball

6 p.m.: Merced at Buhach Colony, Atwater at Central Valley

