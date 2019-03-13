Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, March 14

Baseball
3:30 p.m.: Beyer at Gregori, Chavez at Downey, Modesto at Golden Valley, Modesto Christian at Central Catholic, El Capitan at Summerville, Sierra at McNair, Bret Harte at Atwater, Venture at Denair, Argonaut at Golden Sierra
4 p.m.: Pacheco at Central Valley, East Union at Ceres, Buhach Colony at Los Banos, Hughson at Orestimba, Turlock Christian at Brookside Christian, Stone Ridge Christian at Millennium, Ripon Christian at Amador, Big Valley Christian at Waterford
Boy’s Golf
2:45 p.m.: Central Valley at Golden Valley, Pheasant Run
4 p.m.: Hughson at Escalon, Escalon GC
Softball
Noon: Buhach Colony vs Sunnyside
1:45 p.m.: vs Dos Palos at Madera South Tournament
3:30 p.m.: Downey at Enochs, Gregori at Pitman, Mountain House at Davis, Turlock at Modesto, Central Catholic at Vacaville Christian
4 p.m.: Beyer at Los Banos, Pacheco at Johansen, Lathrop at Ceres, Hughson at Patterson, Denair at Ripon Christian, Manteca at Linden, Kimball at Freedom, Delhi at Le Grand, Waterford at Gustine, Venture at Delta Charter, Mariposa at Orestimba
Swimming
3:30 p.m.: Lathrop at Davis, Central Valley/Atwater at Livingston
Boy’s Tennis
3 p.m.: Pacheco at Beyer, Johansen at Davis, Central Valley at Buhach Colony, Ceres at Mountain House
Co-Ed Tennis
3:30 p.m.: Waterford at Hughson
Track and Field
3:30 p.m.: Central Catholic at Oakdale
Boy’s Volleyball
6 p.m.: Hilmar at Ceres
