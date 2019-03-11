Local Digest: Big Valley’s Meyer has a series to remember, MJC baseball playing well

Big Valley Christian senior pitcher/shortstop Tyler Meyer had two games to remember and they just happened to come back-to-back.
In a 18-0 win on Friday against Brookside Christian, Meyer threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 batters while also going 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs at the plate.
The next day, Meyer went 4 for 4 including a walk-off three-run home run to complete the cycle in the Lions’ 12-0 win over the Knights.
Meyer, a senior who has been playing at the varsity level all four years, has a career .420 batting average and is 17-8 with a 2.07 earned run average.
MJC baseball off to strong start: Modesto Junior College is 14-4 overall and 2-1 in Big 8 Conference play.
After finishing last in the conference last year (6-18 in Big 8 play, 17-23 overall), the Pirates are one of the best offensive teams in the state this year and already have eight games with at least 10 runs. MJC is fifth in the state in batting average (.313) and third in ERA (2.25).
Freshman infielder Sean Gingerich (Oakdale) leads the team with a .403 batting average and 18 RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Kevin Duffy (Beyer) has been virtually unhittable, allowing only three hits in 17.1 innings pitched. Duffy is 3-1 and also has 20 strikeouts.
MJC hosts Folsom Lake on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Turlock baseball beats Beyer: Turlock beat Beyer 6-2 in the Atch Pedretti Tournmanent on Saturday.
Senior Garret Fountain struck out eight in four innings and also scored two runs. Fountain leads the Bulldogs (3-2) with a .455 batting average.
After winning the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title last year, the Patriots are off to a 2-4 start.
