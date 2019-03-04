Local Digest: MC hoops prepare for Sheldon; Enochs wrestling coach Brooks steps down

Modesto Christian boys basketball coach Brice Fantazia said Monday his Crusaders have a chance to establish themselves as one of the best teams in school history with a win over Sheldon in the CIF State Open Division NorCal Regional Final on Tuesday.

“I told the boys, we have been before (lost in 2015 and 2016 regional finals),” Fantazia said. “They couldn’t get the job done. This is your opportunity to set yourself apart.”

Game is scheduled for tip at 7 p.m at Cosumnes River College.

Modesto Christian will look to get revenge after falling to Sheldon in the Div. I final on Feb. 23.

Given the amount of times these teams have met the past couple of years (2016, 2018, 2019 playoffs), including preseason games, Fantazia said both are very familiar with each other and there won’t be anything new when the teams take the court.

However, the Huskies will have junior forward Marcus Bagley, who didn’t play in the playoffs until this past Saturday. Bagley is the younger brother of Sacramento Kings rookie forward, Marvin Bagley.

“We faced him in the fall,” Fantazia said. “He is a big-time player and one of the best players in NorCal but we have one of the best players in NorCal as well in Aaron (Murphy).”

General admission tickets are $12 while children, seniors (65+) and students are $8.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cosu box office starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday or online.

Enochs High School wrestling coach Duane Brooks, surrounded by Eagle wrestlers, from left, Kaitlain Gilmour, Rory Coscia and Katrina Guevara, is all smiles after the CIF State Meet. On Thursday April 6, 2017, he was named NorCal Coach of the Year. Duane Brooks

Enochs wrestling coach steps down: Duane Brooks, who was the wrestling coach at Enochs for 11 years, has stepped down, he wrote in an email last week.





The Eagles were successful under Brooks, including winning a CIF State Championship on the girls side in 2015, the first state title in Enochs history and the first state title by any Modesto-area team in any sport in over 30 years.

Enochs also had 14 state placers under Brooks and he was named the 2017 High School Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year by the California Coaches Association.

CIF State executive director will retire: The CIF State will have a new executive director for the 2019-20 school year as Roger Blake announced on Monday he will retire after seven years.

Blake has worked for the CIF for 21 years.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the CIF, our schools and students for the past two decades,” Blake said in a statement. “When I joined the CIF staff, I could not have imagined a more challenging and satisfying journey and to finish my educational career as the CIF Executive Director has been extremely rewarding.”

