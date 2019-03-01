Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, March 1, 2019

LOCAL
Baseball
College
CCAA
East Bay 8, Stanislaus 4 (Gm2)
East Bay
700
010
0
—
8
8
0
Stanislaus
010
030
0
—
4
10
5
Blake Corsentino, TJ Myers (5), Woinarowic (5) and Matt Cantelme. Rylan Tinsley, Tommy Stropky (1), Christopher Johnson (6) and Dalton Seymour.
WP – Corsentino (2-1). LP – Tinsley (3-1).
Cal State East Bay (9-7, 6-4 CCAA) – Nicholas Enrico 2-2 (RBI, 2 runs, 2B), Omar Sanchez 1-3 (run), Matt Cantelme 1-4 (RBI, run), Joey Dice 1-4 (2 RBI, run), Kyosuke Ushimaru 1-4 (RBI, run).
Stanislaus State (8-6, 4-4 CCAA) – Braeden Oki 3-4 (RBI), Grant Baker 2-4 (run, 2B), Jack Large 2-4 (RBI, run, 2B), Vinny Margiotta 1-3 (2 RBI, run, 3B).
Stanislaus 1, East Bay 0 (Gm1)
East Bay
000
000
000
—
0
3
0
Stanislaus
000
000
001
—
1
5
1
Chase Wheatcroft and Matt Elser. Jacob Nelson, AJ Rouco (7), Ransome Alexander (7) and Matt Cantelme.
WP – Wheatcroft (1-1). LP – Alexander (0-1).
Stanislaus State (8-5, 4-3 CCAA) – Jack Large 2-4, Braeden Oki 1-2 (run, 2bb, sb), Jacob Garcia 1-3 (RBI, bb), Michael Wyatt 1-4, Wheatcroft (CG).
Cal State East Bay (8-7, 5-4 CCAA) – Joey Dice 1-3, Adam Hollar 1-4, Kyosuke Ushimaru 1-4.
Basketball
College Men
CCAA, Feb. 28
Los Angeles 67, Stanislaus 65
CSLA
31
36
—
67
Stanislaus
36
29
—
65
Cal. State Los Angeles (17-11, 13-9 CCAA) - Jordan Rogers (4-12, 5-6) 16; Kenneth Cyprian (2-5, 6-7) 10; Fard Muhammad (4-10, 1-2) 10; Miles Ford (3-5, 0-0) 8; Jihad Woods (2-6, 4-8) 8; Shacquille Dawkins (3-9, 1-2) 7; Bailey Kikuchi (1-2, 2-2) 5; Brandon Hitchman (1-1, 0-0) 3; Anthony Fitzpatrick (0-1, 0-0) 0; Devin Means (0-5, 0-2) 0. Totals: (20-56, 19-29) 67.
Stanislaus State (11-14, 8-13 CCAA) - Darius Scott (7-10, 4-6) 20; Andy Cleaves (7-10, 0-0) 15; Rolaun Dunham (3-8, 7-10) 14; Jacob Danhoff (3-5, 0-0) 6; Ty Davis (3-6, 0-1) 6; Mat Bradshaw (1-3, 0-0) 3; Joseph Alvarez (0-0, 1-2) 1; Jourdan Johnson(0-2, 0-0) 0. Totals: (24-44, 12-19) 65.
3-Pt. Goals: Cal. St. Los Angeles 8-30 (Rogers 3-8, Ford 2-4, Hitchman 1-1, Kikuchi 1-2, Muhammad 1-5, Fitzpatrick 0-1, Means 0-2, Cyprian 0-3, Dawkins 0-4), Stanislaus State 5-17 (Scott 2-4, Bradshaw 1-3, Cleaves 1-3, Dunham 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Danhoff 0-2). Rebounds: Stanislaus State 31 (Danhoff 8), Cal. St. Los Angeles 30 (Woods 6). Assists: Stanislaus State 12 (Scott 6), Cal. St. Los Angeles 10 (Hitchman, Muhammad, Woods 2). Total fouls: Stanislaus State 21, Cal. St. Los Angeles 17. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Fitzpatrick - Los Angeles. A-466.
Golf
Clubs
Jack Tone Lady 9ers
Last Woman Standing
First: Kathie VanHof, Barbara Baer and Judy Presley 42.
Second: Shirley Keyser, Sande Roberts and Margie Lopes 46.
Third: Lana Hammons, Clare Buchanan and Sandy Dieker 49.
Swimming
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Beyer 124, Ceres 44
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Beyer 1:51.17. 200 Freestyle: T. Jones (B) 1:54.75. 200 I.M.: M. Kramer (B) 2:13.31. 50 Freestyle: Elliott L. (C) 24.25. 100 Butterfly: B. Berry (B) 1:01.91. 100 Free: T. Jones (B) 50.47. 500 Freestyle: J. Pfanenstiel (B) 5:28.56. 200 Free Relay: Beyer 1:39.70. 100 Backstroke: C. Corgiat (B) 1:08.90. 100 Breaststroke: Elliott L. (C) 1:08.62. 400 Free Relay: Beyer 3:38.03.
Mountain House 97, Johansen 70
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Mountain House 2:04.60. 200 Freestyle: S. Johnson (J) 1:59.40. 200 I.M.: Monis (MH) 2:15.87. 50 Freestyle: W. Johnson (J) 24.26. 100 Butterfly: D. Sabatini (J) 1:10.18. 100 Freestyle: S. Johnson (J) 55.07. 500 Freestyle: W. Johnson (J) 5:18.74. 200 Free Relay: Johansen 1:47.37. 100 Backstroke: Dumay (MH) 1:17.98. 100 Breastroke: Magtibay (MH) 1:16.12. 400 Free Relay: Mountain House 3:56.31.
Central California Athletic Conference
Modesto 112, Downey 58
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Modesto 1:48.29. 200 Freestyle: A. Yerby (M) 2:03.92. 200 I.M.: A. Najera (D) 2:12.03. 50 Freestyle: B. Taylor (D) 21.49. 100 Butterfly: G. Austin (M) 59.49. 100 Freestyle: R. DeMont (M) 56.13. 500 Freestyle: M. Perkey (M) 5:32.73. 200 Free Relay: Modesto 1:40.03. 100 Backstroke: M. Perkey (M) 1:01.47. 100 Breastroke: M. Thompson (M) 1:08.06. 400 Free Relay: Modesto 3:44.35.
JV: Modesto 92, Downey 42.
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference, March 1
Beyer 106, Ceres 64
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Beyer 2:12.06. 200 Freestyle: L. Leventini (B) 2:20.14. 200 I.M.: B. Leonetti (B) 2:41.88. 50 Freestyle: L. Baker (B) 28.45. 100 Butterfly: Kassandra A. (C) 1:19.59. 100 Freestyle: K.OBrien (B) 1:05.00. 500 Freestyle: L. Leventini (B) 6:26.31. 200 Free Relay: Beyer 1:56.41. 100 Backstroke: K. OBrien (B) 1:14.28. 100 Breaststroke: B. Leonetti (B) 1:25.29. 400 Free Relay: Ceres 4:34.75.
JV: Beyer won.
Mountain House 108, Johansen 53
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Mountain House 2:11.1. 200 Freestyle: Fayad (MH) 2:33.52. 200 I.M.: Rosa (MH) 2:32.41. 50 Freestyle: Bergado (MH) 28.89. 100 Butterfly: Prakash (MH)1:36.70. 100 Freestyle: Madrid (MH) 1:14.81. 500 Freestyle: Bergado (MH) 7:02.81. 200 Free Relay: Mountain House 1:57.68. 100 Backstroke: Rosa (MH) 1:07.50. 100 Breastroke: Figueroa (MH) 1:23.50. 400 Free Relay: Mountain House 4:41.21.
Central California Athletic Conference
Downey 95, Modesto 70
Results - 200 Medley Relay: Downey “A” 2:00.00. 200 Freestyle: M. Peterson (M) 2:18.06. 200 I.M.: E. Silveria (D) 2:31.70. 50 Freestyle: G. Pinto (D) 28.31. 100 Butterfly: M. Cosgrove (M) 1:13.65. 100 Freestyle: E. Silveria (D) 1:03.61. 500 Freestyle: M. Peterson (M) 5:41.58. 200 Free Relay: Downey “A” 1:59.75. 100 Backstroke: T. Jackson (D) 1:16.17. 100 Breastroke: R. Zhu (M) 1:12.98. 400 Free Relay: Modesto 4:24.00.
JV: Downey 107, Modesto 62.
