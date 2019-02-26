Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Feb. 27

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. NorCal Regionals: Open Div.: Archbishop Mitty at Modesto Christian; Div. VI: Turlock Christian at Cornerstone Christian
Boys Basketball
Boys Basketball
