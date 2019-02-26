Basketball Roundup: CC, Ripon, RC, Sonora boys hoops all fall in CIF State playoffs.

For the first 16 minutes of Tuesday’s CIF State Division III boys basketball game between Central Catholic and Mountain View, everything seemed to be in the Raiders’ favor.

They were executing on offense and moving the ball on offense and forcing tough shots and rebounding on defense. Central Catholic led 25-8 with three minutes left in the second quarter.

In the second half, it all went wrong as the No. 6 seed Raiders were upset by the No. 11 Spartans, 54-48 in overtime.

“It was a failure to be patient,” Raiders coach Mike Wilson said. “It’s embarrassing to blow a lead like that.”

Central Catholic (23-10) was outscored 36-21 in the second half and Mountain View had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but they missed the shot.

In overtime, the Spartans (24-4) had three straight offensive possessions with under 1:30 left after rebounding missed free-throws and the Raiders scored a single point in overtime.

Still, it was a successful season for the Raiders, who advanced to their fourth straight Sac-Joaquin Section title game.

“We achieved a lot,” Wilson said. “It was by far our toughest strength of schedule (six season opponents are in state playoffs). To win 23 games, it’s a big deal and pretty impressive.”

Junior Dayton Magana had 10 points for the Raiders.

Palo Alto 68, Sonora 62: The SJS Div. IV champions (27-5) fell at home to the Vikings in the Div. III playoffs.

Mt. Shasta 89, Ripon Christian 57: The Knights (20-11) fell the No. 1 seed in the Div. V playoffs.

University Prep 46, Ripon 42: The Indians (19-13) had a chance to pull off the upset on the road but lost in the Div. IV playoffs.