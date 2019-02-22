CIF State Meet: Boys, girls records, status after Day 1 for Modesto-area wrestlers

BOYS STATE MEET DAY 1
Here are the records and status after Thursday’s Day 1 of the CIF State Meet in Bakersfield. Seven Modesto-area wrestlers are undefeated and remain in contention for a state title. Day 2 continues on Friday. “In” means the wrestler still has a chance for a title. “Consolation” signifies the wrestler has a chance for a medal. “Out” means the wrestler has been eliminated from competition.
|Wrestler
|Weight
|School
|Record
|Status
|Brayden Abell
|106
|Oakdale
|3-0
|In
|Izzy Tubera
|113
|Turlock
|2-0
|In
|William Giron
|113
|Turlock
|2-0
|In
|Michael Torres
|113
|Oakdale
|0-2
|Out
|Clayton Bashor
|120
|Oakdale
|1-1
|Consolation
|Carson Prim
|120
|Davis
|1-1
Consolation
|Adrian Heras
|126
|Turlock
|1-1
Consolation
|Ceasar Garza
|126
|Oakdale
|1-1
Consolation
|Henry Porter
|132
|Oakdale
|3-0
|In
|Noah Mirelez
|132
|Patterson
|2-1
Consolation
|Devin Holman
|132
|El Capitan
|1-1
Consolation
|Rickey Torres
|138
|Oakdale
|1-1
Consolation
|Michael Miller
|138
|Central Valley
|1-1
Consolation
|Sammy Silveira
|145
|Pitman
|1-1
Consolation
|Seth Borba
|145
|Oakdale
|1-1
Consolation
|Jose Estrada
|145
|Beyer
|0-2
Out
|Patrick Garcia
|152
|Modesto Christian
|1-1
Consolation
|Isaiah Ontiveros
|152
|Pitman
|0-2
Out
|Kendall La Rosa
|160
|Pitman
|1-1
Consolation
Evan Myrtue
|160
|El Capitan
|1-1
Consolation
|Gabriel Martinez
|170
|Oakdale
|3-0
In
|Kodiak Stephens
|170
|Bret Harte
|1-1
Consolation
|Donivan Giangregori
|182
|Calaveras
|0-1
Consolation
|Cesar Rocha
|182
|Turlock
|0-2
|Out
|Cody Golding
|195
|Oakdale
|2-0
In
|Elliott Houghten
|195
|Calaveras
|1-1
Consolation
|Justin Rentfro
|220
|Hilmar
|2-1
Consolation
|Juan Mora
|220
|Pitman
|2-1
Consolation
|Michael Jeffus
|285
|Turlock
|2-0
In
GIRLS STATE MEET DAY 1
Here are the records and status after Thursday’s Day 1 of the CIF State Meet in Bakersfield. Seven Modesto-area wrestlers are undefeated and remain in contention for a state title. Day 2 continues on Friday. “In” means the wrestler still has a chance for a title. “Consolation” signifies the wrestler has a chance for a medal. “Out” means the wrestler has been eliminated from competition.
|Wrestler
|Weight
|School
|Record
|Status
|Hailey Ward
|101
|Turlock
|2-0
|In
|Monica Verdugo
|101
|Atwater
|1-1
|Consolation
|Amelia Valezquez
|106
|Gregori
|0-2
|Out
|Mikayla Vega
|111
|Escalon
|2-0
|In
|Trinity Hernandez
|111
|Enochs
|1-1
|Consolation
|Camille Jarmon
|111
|Sierra
|1-1
Consolation
|Abriana Martinez
|111
|Downey
|0-2
|Out
|Julia Casillas
|121
|Escalon
|0-1
Consolation
|Serenity Angeles
|126
|Downey
|0-1
Consolation
|Destiny Torres
|126
|Los Banos
|0-2
|Out
|Carla Martinez
|131
|Central Valley
0-1
Consolation
|Naomi Cortez
|131
|Delhi
|0-1
Consolation
|Katelyn Cardoza
|131
|Ripon
0-1
Consolation
|Leonor Del Rio
|131
|Pacheco
0-1
Consolation
|Faalia Martinez
|137
|Oakdale
|2-0
|In
|Lillian Freitas
|143
|Pitman
|2-0
|In
|Brianna Quiroz
|150
|Central Valley
|1-0
Consolation
|Alexa Garcia
|160
|Sierra
|2-0
|In
|Linda Pelayo
|160
|Los Banos
|1-1
Consolation
|Ramona Jimenez
|160
|Mountain House
|0-1
Consolation
|Liliana Vergara
|170
|Gregori
|2-0
|In
|Alejandra Gonzalez
|170
|Buhach Colony
|1-0
Consolation
|Valerie Osborne
|189
|Oakdale
|1-1
Consolation
|Tagivale Vaifale
|235
|Pacheco
|2-0
|In
