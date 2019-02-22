High School Sports

CIF State Meet: Boys, girls records, status after Day 1 for Modesto-area wrestlers

By Brian Clark

February 22, 2019 05:49 AM

BOYS STATE MEET DAY 1

Here are the records and status after Thursday’s Day 1 of the CIF State Meet in Bakersfield. Seven Modesto-area wrestlers are undefeated and remain in contention for a state title. Day 2 continues on Friday. “In” means the wrestler still has a chance for a title. “Consolation” signifies the wrestler has a chance for a medal. “Out” means the wrestler has been eliminated from competition.

WrestlerWeightSchoolRecordStatus
Brayden Abell106Oakdale3-0In
Izzy Tubera113Turlock2-0In
William Giron113Turlock2-0In
Michael Torres113Oakdale0-2Out
Clayton Bashor120Oakdale1-1Consolation
Carson Prim120Davis1-1

Consolation

Adrian Heras126Turlock1-1

Consolation

Ceasar Garza126Oakdale1-1

Consolation

Henry Porter132Oakdale3-0In
Noah Mirelez132Patterson2-1

Consolation

Devin Holman132El Capitan1-1

Consolation

Rickey Torres138Oakdale1-1

Consolation

Michael Miller138Central Valley1-1

Consolation

Sammy Silveira145Pitman1-1

Consolation

Seth Borba145Oakdale1-1

Consolation

Jose Estrada145Beyer0-2

Out

Patrick Garcia152Modesto Christian1-1

Consolation

Isaiah Ontiveros152Pitman0-2

Out

Kendall La Rosa160Pitman1-1

Consolation

Evan Myrtue

160El Capitan1-1

Consolation

Gabriel Martinez170Oakdale3-0

In

Kodiak Stephens170Bret Harte1-1

Consolation

Donivan Giangregori182Calaveras0-1

Consolation

Cesar Rocha182Turlock0-2Out
Cody Golding195Oakdale2-0

In

Elliott Houghten195Calaveras1-1

Consolation

Justin Rentfro220Hilmar2-1

Consolation

Juan Mora220Pitman2-1

Consolation

Michael Jeffus285Turlock2-0

In

------

GIRLS STATE MEET DAY 1

Here are the records and status after Thursday’s Day 1 of the CIF State Meet in Bakersfield. Seven Modesto-area wrestlers are undefeated and remain in contention for a state title. Day 2 continues on Friday. “In” means the wrestler still has a chance for a title. “Consolation” signifies the wrestler has a chance for a medal. “Out” means the wrestler has been eliminated from competition.

WrestlerWeightSchoolRecordStatus
Hailey Ward101Turlock2-0In
Monica Verdugo101Atwater1-1Consolation
Amelia Valezquez106Gregori0-2Out
Mikayla Vega111Escalon2-0In
Trinity Hernandez111Enochs1-1Consolation
Camille Jarmon111Sierra1-1

Consolation

Abriana Martinez111Downey0-2Out
Julia Casillas121Escalon0-1

Consolation

Serenity Angeles126Downey0-1

Consolation

Destiny Torres126Los Banos0-2Out
Carla Martinez131Central Valley

0-1

Consolation

Naomi Cortez131Delhi0-1

Consolation

Katelyn Cardoza131Ripon

0-1

Consolation

Leonor Del Rio131Pacheco

0-1

Consolation

Faalia Martinez137Oakdale2-0In
Lillian Freitas143Pitman2-0In
Brianna Quiroz150Central Valley1-0

Consolation

Alexa Garcia160Sierra2-0In
Linda Pelayo160Los Banos1-1

Consolation

Ramona Jimenez160Mountain House0-1

Consolation

Liliana Vergara170Gregori2-0In
Alejandra Gonzalez170Buhach Colony1-0

Consolation

Valerie Osborne189Oakdale1-1

Consolation

Tagivale Vaifale235Pacheco2-0In

Brian Clark

Editor Brian Clark has worked at The Modesto Bee since 1990. He’s worked in various departments, including sports, news and on the digital side for a decade before being promoted to editor in 2018. He’s a native of Berkeley and a graduate of San Diego State University. Prior to The Bee, Brian worked at the Turlock Journal and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

  Comments  