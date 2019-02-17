Epic school year continues for Hilmar athletics as one more section crown is won

The Sac-Joaquin Section titles keep piling up for the Hilmar High athletic department.
In an epic comeback, the boys soccer team rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit to beat Encina Prep 6-4 in overtime to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title on Saturday at Cosumnes Oaks High in Elk Grove.
It was Hilmar’s fourth section title in the 2018-19 school year and the soccer program’s fifth overall crown.
Heading into Saturday’s final, the Yellowjackets (17-6-2) were hoping to join their football, volleyball and wrestling teams as winners of the section’s much sought-after blue banner given to all of its championship teams.
Bryan Millan scored three goals in regulation to lead the way. The teams were tied 4-4 heading into overtime, when Hilmar scored twice to clinch the title.
The soccer team had previously won section titles in 1999 (Div. III), 2004 (Div. IV), 2006 (Div. V) and 2015 (Div. VI).
Le Grand 4, Delta 3: Julian Valencia scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in the 75th minute, to lead the Bulldogs to their second straight Division VI title.
The game was tight throughout with neither team leading by a goal. The Bulldogs (16-3-2) had to fight from behind throughout the match, trailing 2-1 at the half.
Brian Lua pulled the Bulldogs even at 2-2 with a goal early in the second half.
Trailing 3-2, Celestino Garcia scored on a long free kick to pull Le Grand back into a 3-3 tie.
That set up Valencia’s game-winning goal late.
Super Tuesday Soccer: High school soccer fans won’t have to go far on Tuesday to see talented teams in crucial games.
Both high schools in Turlock and Ceres will be hosting boys section semifinals, while the Beyer plays at Sierra in Manteca in a game pitting the two best teams in the southern part of the section.
In Division I play in Turlock, No. 1 seed Turlock hosts Whitney at 6 p.m. At 3 p.m., No. 2 seed Pitman hosts No. 3 Jesuit. The championship game is Thursday.
In Ceres, Central Valley, the No. 1 seed in Division II, hosts No. 4 Rio Americano at 6 p.m. Also at the same time across town, second-seeded Ceres hosts No. 3-seed Sierra of Manteca.
In girls Division III play, fourth seed Beyer travels to Manteca to play No. 1 Sierra in a 6 p.m. game.
