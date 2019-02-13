Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Girls
Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs, Feb. 12
Division V
Le Grand 52, Ben Holt Academy 32
Ben Holt
8
10
12
3
—
33
Le Grand
10
18
13
11
—
52
Le Grand (16-10): Alexa Ultreras 24, Naomi Bond 10, Priscilla Barnett 9, Daleisy Garcia 6, Janet Castro 3.
Ben Holt College Prep Academy (13-5): Adriana DeoCampo 18, Vanessa Navarette 8, Rory Bloxsom 3, Emaleah San 2, Precila Estreda 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Ben Holt CPA 6 (Deocampo 5, Bloxom), Le Grand 1 (Castro).
Other Scores
DI: No. 3 St. Mary’s-Stockton 73, No. 14 Pitman 38, No. 6 Cosumnes Oaks 71, No. 11 Turlock 54, No. 2 McClatchy 85, No. 15 Enochs.
DII: No. 11 Modesto 76, No. 6 Atwater 68.
DIII: No. 8 Bradshaw Christian 71, No. 9 Livingston 46, No. 4 Manteca 66, No. 13 El Capitan 39, No. 3 Placer 59, No. 14 Merced 51, No. 6 Kimball 61, No. 11 Beyer 46, No. 7 Lathrop 44, No. 10 East Union 21, No. 2 Christian Brothers 66, No. 15 Los Banos 21.
DIV: No. 5 Ripon 51, No. 12 Orestimba 27, No. 4 Union Mine 47, No. 13 Hughson 22, No. 14 Mountain House 64, No. 3 Sonora 63, No. 7 Calaveras 54, No. 10 Central Catholic 42.
Bowling
McHenry Bowl
Adult Leagues
Mixed Match Point: Lou Waller 269, James Brodie 878, Barbara Fuller 222, Sheri Cole 762. Monday Madness: Bradley Hoshiko 232, Ron Myers 621, Cristina Robillos 216, Raquel Shaw 584. Del Rio: Kameron Simi 247, Rick Simi 647, Blanca Dunscomb 191/455. Scratch Trios: Cody Ball 279/866, Julie Jones 238/781. Tuesday Triples: Edison Tierra 278/781, Charlie Tobin 214/621. Paramount: Richard Perez 279, John Walsh III 681, Dee DiDomenico 208, Tess Waitzman 575.
Midwinter: Randy Stockdale 202, Jon Green 202, Travell Williams 538, Jacki Bosch 168/472. Wed. Vets: Terry McBride 245, Bill Sterling 626, Patricia Rosales 179, Glenda Olsen 484. Midweek Madness: Chris Hackett 246, Wil Hackett 658, Alma Overweg 213/539. Reno Mixed: Bruce Fetzer 267/680, Linda Faughn 214/522. Wed. Mixed Five’s: John Sihler 266, Salvador Mendez 705, Tina Munson 245/660. Pioneer: Lorie Bolme 218/608.
Winterfest: David Bear 236, Daniel Tadeo 618, Alexandra Mayer 197/546. El Portal: Kelly Homen 193, Cindy Kurger 479. Black Oak Classic: Athen Carabello 268, David Lebherz 268, Joe Smith 946, Brittany Marckese 246, Mary Figures 865. City Employees: Larry Garner 255/669, Carol Hancock 208/577. Federal: Barry Norton 227/620. Suburban: Dennis Mercer 234, Gil Clements 593, Debbie Fortino 212, Kathy Dick 511.
Friday Vets: Al Alesna 259, Jerry Gundlach 683, Barbara Pong 181/474. Dairymen: John Veenstra 245/685, Alma Overweg 173, Linda Haan 474. Reno Bound: Andrew Guzman 258/691, Nicole Nally 247/659. Blind Bowlers: Jacob Gaddam 196/569, Marcy Smith 140/388. Jr./Adult: Tom Ford 258/473, Karen Radelet 131/240. Weekenders: David Pollard 247, James Brodie 688, Carol Hancock 200/565.
Senior Leagues
Friendly Villagers: George Sanders 244, Farrin Cummins 647, Gerry Jackson 179, Mary Lou Lucero 469. Young at Heart: Bob Goncalves 203, Frank Aguilar 499, Karen Radelet 186, Wilma Carlton 450. Classy Ladies: Barbara Webb 200/552. S I R: Don Reed 224, Larry Sallee 600. Cross Point: Robert Moore 233/609, Beth McCloud 170/483. Prime Timers: Pete Pelle 203/571, Norma Brey 152.
Youth Leagues
Scratch Trios: Ashton Russell 246, Andrew Hill 783. Super Bumpers: Dylan Chiponer 84, Brooklynn Papadopoulos 86. Strikers: Matthew Allen 131/259, Gabriella Garcia 128/229. Wild Zodiacs: Nolan Powell 135/377, Destiny Garcia 175/418.
Jr. Gold Doubles: Ashton Russell 268, Jimmy Brown 914, Vivian Serrano 188/665. Thursday Bumpers: William Wright 104, Savannah Aldrich 119. Super Bumpers: Orion Gould 95, Channing Smith 95, Blake Neu 180, Aria Jones 108/192. Thursday Trio: Jimmy Brown 267/456, Samantha Weinbrecht 175/298.
Sat. Bumpers: Wyatt Nally 91, Adrianna Lozano 82. Super Bumpers: Landon Zarka 113/212, Mia O’Leary 94/178. Sat. Comics: Mikey Arnold 137/268, Emma Arnold 150/244. Prime Rollers: Scott Croce 215/502, Kaylynn Nally 187/535. Jr. Adult: Justin Odom 186/327, Emma Arnold 136/268.
Yosemite Lanes
Day Leagues
Veterans: Jerry Windmueller 254/669, Pat Akins 191, Joyce Lewis 494. Midway Scratch: Ray Gamble 255, Jim Bass 602, Tracy Marshall 199/557. Jalopy Seniors: Jim Cole 241, Gordon Beherens 631, Karen Keathley 206/520. Morning Belles: Bobbie Sargent 202, April Doran 520. Golden Age: Jim Bass 256, Charlie Nishiguchi 653, Bobbie Sargent 175/506. National Seniors: Gene Stamps 255, Ted Cicero 645, Ellen Burton 220, Marcie Ingalls 566. Staikoff: Steve Curry 279, George Sanders 279, Pedro Flores 765, Mary Morales 255/672.
Night Leagues
San Joaquin: Arnold Fidalgo 237, Greg Ereso 580, Lilllia Carrillo 170/449. Black Oak Classic: Wayne Garber 300, Mike Steele 778, Jasmine Coleman 288/758. Comet: Tim Taylor 265, Ron Murphy 659, Natalie Hunter 257/599. Town & Country: Lanndyn Carnate 289, Jim Gauthier 762. 14 For 14: Ryan Rider 213/569, Tara Taylor 179/520. CSA League: Leighton Finch 223/551, Candice Henson 203/552. Guys & Gals: Gary Riley 269, Wayne Parkay 716, Camillia Delgado 219/620.
Telco: Scott Tillery 290, Charlie Garner 721. Mexican American: Virgil Adams 247, Scott Eastham 666, Tori Young 259/675. Gallo Industrial: Kevin Wix Sr 289/783, Chloe Wix 236, Debbie Burkett 658. Major: Don Mathey 289, Wayne Garber 823, Tina Munson 255/638. Reno/Tahoe: Alan Barry 277, Jim Paculba 705, Monica Norseen 184/516. Sunday Jr./Adult: Kelly Osgood 249/638, Cat Eastham 222, Natalie Hunter 609. Sunday Fun Mixers: Chuck Quiring 280/720, Melanie Karle 213/601.
Youth
Stingrays: Carter Christensen 246/638, Sheena Randall 149/401. Sunday Jr./Adult: Andrew Tillery 195, Jacob Pollinger 507, Vikki Walker 193/559.
