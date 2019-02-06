Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Feb. 7

Boys Basketball
7:15 p.m. – Beyer at Davis, Gregori at Enochs, Modesto at Downey, Ceres at Los Banos, Turlock at Pitman, Weston Ranch at Sierra
7:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Johansen
Girls Basketball
7:15 p.m. – Enochs at Gregori, Downey at Modesto, Davis at Beyer, Johansen at Lathrop, Los Banos at Ceres, El Capitan at Central Valley, Pitman at Turlock, Merced at Golden Valley, Atwater at Buhach Colony
7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Riverbank, Escalon at Hilmar, Ripon Christian at Ripon
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Patterson at El Capitan
3:30 p.m. – Livingston at Hilmar
4 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Hughson
5 p.m. – Escalon at Riverbank
5:30 p.m. – Merced at Golden Valley
7 p.m. – Atwater at Buhach Colony
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Golden Valley at Merced
3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Livingston, Riverbank at Escalon
5:30 p.m. – El Capitan at Patterson
7 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Atwater
