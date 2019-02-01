High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Girls

Central California Athletic League, Feb. 4

Pitman 59, Downey 56

Downey

8

17

18

13

56

Pitman

9

21

18

11

59

Pitman (16-9, 8-1 CCAL) – Jessica Smith 23, Sydney Smith 11, Khaiya Simpson 7, Abbie Digrazia 6, Gracie Alves 6, Ruby Randhawa 2, Rayden Simmons 2, Karen Kahlon 1, Luisa Elisa 1.

Downey (5-19, 1-8 CCAL) – Abby Van Diepen 20, Riley Ten Fingers 11, Lily Wong 10, Jenah Vesey 6, Madison Price 6, Kristina Soppit 2, Trinity Zavala 1.

3-Pt. Goals: Pitman 4 (Alves, S. Smith, Simpson, Digrazia), Downey 2 (Ten Fingers, Van Diepen). Rebounds: Downey 30 (Wong 10, Van Diepen 9), Pitman –none reported..

Golf

Clubs

Muni Niners

First Flight: 1. Patti Truett.

Second Flight: 1. Shirley Keyser.

Third Flight: 1. Judi Presley.

Chip-In: P. Truett on #5.

Spring Creek Niners

Results: 1. Lani Parks 40, 2. Linda Lundy 42, 3. Roxanne Grubb 43.

Low Gross: L. Parks 57.

