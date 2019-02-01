Modesto area Scores, Stats | Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Girls
Central California Athletic League, Feb. 4
Pitman 59, Downey 56
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Downey
8
17
18
13
—
56
Pitman
9
21
18
11
—
59
Pitman (16-9, 8-1 CCAL) – Jessica Smith 23, Sydney Smith 11, Khaiya Simpson 7, Abbie Digrazia 6, Gracie Alves 6, Ruby Randhawa 2, Rayden Simmons 2, Karen Kahlon 1, Luisa Elisa 1.
Downey (5-19, 1-8 CCAL) – Abby Van Diepen 20, Riley Ten Fingers 11, Lily Wong 10, Jenah Vesey 6, Madison Price 6, Kristina Soppit 2, Trinity Zavala 1.
3-Pt. Goals: Pitman 4 (Alves, S. Smith, Simpson, Digrazia), Downey 2 (Ten Fingers, Van Diepen). Rebounds: Downey 30 (Wong 10, Van Diepen 9), Pitman –none reported..
Golf
Clubs
Muni Niners
First Flight: 1. Patti Truett.
Second Flight: 1. Shirley Keyser.
Third Flight: 1. Judi Presley.
Chip-In: P. Truett on #5.
Spring Creek Niners
Results: 1. Lani Parks 40, 2. Linda Lundy 42, 3. Roxanne Grubb 43.
Low Gross: L. Parks 57.
Comments