Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Feb. 6

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Tracy
7:15 p.m. – Central Valley at Buhach Colony, Merced at Patterson, Golden Valley at Atwater
7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Hilmar
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – East Union at Sierra
Boys Soccer
3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Gregori, Downey at Modesto, Beyer at Johansen, Ceres at Davis, Turlock at Pitman, Lathrop at Mountain House
5:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Mountain House
7 p.m. – Atwater at Buhach Colony
Girls Soccer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Enochs, Johansen at Beyer
5:15 p.m. – Modesto at Downey
5:30 p.m. – Davis at Ceres, Lathrop at Mountain House, Pitman at Turlock
5:45 p.m. – Oakdale at Central Catholic, Weston Ranch at Sierra
