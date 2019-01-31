Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball
7:15 p.m. – Davis at Johansen, Turlock at Gregori, Enochs at Modesto, Pitman at Downey, Beyer at Pacheco, Ceres at Mountain House, Central Catholic at Sierra, Los Banos at Lathrop
7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Hughson
Girls Basketball
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
7 p.m. – Tracy at Modesto Christian
7:15 p.m. – Gregori at Turlock, Modesto at Enochs, Downey at Pitman, Pacheco at Beyer, Mountain House at Ceres, Buhach Colony at Central Valley, Lathrop at Los Banos, Patterson at Merced, Atwater at Golden Valley
7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Livingston, Hughson at Escalon
Boys Soccer
3:30 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Livingston
5:30 p.m. – El Capitan at Central Valley, Golden Valley at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Patterson
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Oakdale, Sierra at Weston Ranch, Hughson at Ripon
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Central Valley at El Capitan
5:30 p.m. – Atwater at Golden Valley, Patterson at Buhach Colony
Comments