Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Friday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. – St. Mary’s-Stockton at Modesto Christian

7:15 p.m. – Davis at Ceres, Downey at Gregori, Turlock at Enochs, Johansen at Beyer, Modesto at Pitman, Atwater at Merced, Buhach Colony at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Patterson, Lathrop at Mountain House

7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Escalon, Hughson at Ripon

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Oakdale at Central Catholic, Manteca at Sierra

7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Livingston, Ripon at Hughson

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Davis at Beyer

3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Pitman, Turlock at Modesto

5:15 p.m. – Enochs at Downey

5:30 p.m. – Johansen at Lathrop, Los Banos at Ceres

Girls Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Pitman at Gregori, Downey at Enochs, Modesto at Turlock

