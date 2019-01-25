High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Jan. 30

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. – Lodi at Modesto Christian

7:15 p.m. – Lathrop at Davis, Gregori at Pitman, Downey at Enochs, Mountain House at Beyer, Johansen at Los Banos, Modesto at Turlock, Pacheco at Ceres, Patterson at Central Valley, Merced at Buhach Colony, Atwater at El Capitan, Ripon Christian at Livingston

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Modesto Christian at St. Mary’s, Sierra at Oakdale

Boys Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Modesto at Enochs, Downey at Pitman, Los Banos at Johansen, Lathrop at Davis, Merced at Patterson

4 p.m. – Beyer at Mountain House

5 p.m. – Gregori at Turlock

5:45 p.m. – Ceres at Pacheco

Girls Soccer

3:30 p.m. – Turlock at Gregori, Enochs at Modesto, Mountain House at Beyer

5:30 p.m. – Davis at Lathrop, Pitman at Downey, Pacheco at Ceres

5:45 p.m. – Sierra at Central Catholic

6 p.m. – Johansen at Los Banos

