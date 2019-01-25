Modesto area Scores, Stats | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

LOCAL
Spring Creek Niners
First Flight: 1. Deb Travaille 38, 2. Kathy Ellis 39, 3. Bev Salas 40.
Second Flight: 1. Joan Kamps 35, 2. Heidi McCusker 38, 3. Roxanne Grubb 39.
Low Gross: D. Travaille 53.
Del Rio 18 Hole Women’s Results
First Flight - Low Gross: Gina Rand 86; First Low Net: Rosie Figueroa 77; Second Low Net: Judy Gregory 77; Third Low Net: Cathy Barton 79.
Second Flight - Low Gross: Peggy Lee 95; First Low Net: Shari Dieker 68; Second Low Net: Melanie Griffith 73; Third Low Net: Kay Virgil 73.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central California Conference, Jan. 28
Central Valley 3, Merced 1
Central Valley (13-4-3, 7-2 CCC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores 3. Assists: Abel Calvo, Edivaldo Yepez. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez-Stucchi 7.
Merced (2-10-3, 2-6-1 CCC) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Valley 3-0.
