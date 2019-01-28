Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Central Catholic, Sierra at Oakdale
7:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Escalon, Hughson at Hilmar, Ripon at Riverbank
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Lodi
7:15 p.m. – Piman at Gregori, Enochs at Downey, Beyer at Mountain House, Los Banos at Johansen, Davis at Lathrop, Turlock at Modesto, Ceres at Pacheco, Central Valley at Patterson, Buhach Colony at Merced, El Capitan at Atwater, Livingston at Waterford
7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Ripon Christian, Hilmar at Hughson, Riverbank at Ripon
Boys Soccer
3:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at El Capitan, Hughson at Escalon
4:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Modesto Christian
5:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Central Valley
5:45 p.m. – Sierra at Central Catholic, Riverbank at Ripon
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Patterson at Merced, Escalon at Hughson
5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Buhach Colony
