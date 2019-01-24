Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

LOCAL
Stanislaus 70, Monterey Bay 51
Monterey Bay
5
15
15
16
—
51
Stanislaus
14
15
14
27
—
70
Stanislaus State (5-12, 4-9 CCAA) - Caitlin Keding (6-12, 1-4) 16; Angelica Baylon (5-10, 4-5) 15; Kaleigh Taylor (6-11, 1-3) 13; Kyanna Davis (3-7, 7-8) 13; Brittney Livingston (3-10, 2-2) 9; Myani Thornton (1-5, 0-0) 2; Samantha Rudd (1-4, 0-0) 2. Totals: (25-59, 15-22) 70.
Cal State Monterey Bay (0-16, 0-13 CCAA) - Jordana Price (6-23, 4-4) 18; Yolanda Ealy (5-7, 2-4) 12; Chyna Dews (2-4, 3-3) 7; Kim McKinney (1-1, 3-4) 5; Serena Toney (2-11, 0-2) 4; Camille Parker (1-7, 1-2) 3; Jenna Viss (1-1, 0-0) 2; Brianna Tucker (0-4, 0-0) 0; Julia Micallef (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (18-59, 13-19) 51.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus State 5-19 (Keding 3-6; Baylon 1-3; Livingston 1-6; Davis 0-3; Thornton 0-1), Cal State Monterey Bay 2-21 (Price 2-8; Dews 0-1; Toney 0-7; Tucker 0-4; Julia Micallef 0-1). Fouled out: Cal State Monterey Bay - Dews, Stanislaus State - Taylor. Rebounds: Cal State Monterey Bay 44 (Ealy 10), Stanislaus State 31 (Livingston 10). Assists: Stanislaus State 16 (Baylon 7), Cal State Monterey Bay 12 (Dews 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus State 22, Cal State Monterey Bay 17. Technical fouls: None. A-277.
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference, Jan. 23
Los Banos 74, Davis 52
Los Banos
19
23
15
17
—
74
Davis
9
11
22
10
—
52
Los Banos (17-6, 5-4 WAC) - Matt Bowman 10, Damari Tate 13, Trent Mallonee 15, Dasani Tate 12, Howard Leus 13, John Menezes 11.
Davis (3-18, 1-8 WAC) - Donald Barrett 8, Isaiah Serrano 5, King Mitchell 8, Jamar Barnes-Williams 5, Dylan Shaw 2, Ivan Romero-Martinez 2, Dominic Cosso 6, Gilbert Hesia 3, Gregory Smith 11, Jay Guptill 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Los Banos 11 (Leus 4, Tate 3, Bowman 2, Mallonee, Menezes), Davis 5 (Barrett 2, Cosso, Mitchell, Serrano). Team fouls: Davis 12, Los Banos 10. Fouled out: None.
Golf
Clubs
Spring Creek CC Women’s Results
First Place: Silver Lamb, Jan Wohl, Beth Bruegger, Lani Parks - 52.
Second Place: Melissa Tyrus, Shirley Gahm, Adeline Schaapman - 53.
Third Place: Sonja Scott, Joyce Lopes, Donna Tomlinson, Shelly Zeff - 55.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Guest Day - 1BB Odd, 2BB Even
First: Diane Pohl, Michelle Schilber, Marlene Brown, Tracy Davis - 86.
Second: Virginia Whitworth, Cheryl Moore, Silvia Colyn, Blind Draw - 91.
Third: Linda O'Hearn, Denise Russell, Addie Hansberry, Bonnie Booker - 92.
Closest-to-the-Hole #12: Silvia Colyn - 20' 9.5" (Member); Rosalee Schmierer - 54'7" (Guest).
Dryden Women’s Club
Poker
First Flight: 1. Cathy Callistro 87, 2. Caroline Haug 92, 3. Doreen Gray 94.
Second Flight: 1. Karen Burch 85, 2. Joanne Alvernaz 89, 3. Pam Adams 91.
Chip-In: C. Haug.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central California Conference
Central Valley 6, Atwater 1
Central Valley (13-3-3, 7-1 CCC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores 4, Jesus Yepez 2. Assists: Isaac Juarez, Joel Arellano, Agustin Gutierrez, J. Yepez, G.o Flores. Goalie - Saves: Alex Garcia 1.
Atwater (7-11-2, 1-6-2 CCC) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Valley 6-1.
Central California Athletic League, Jan. 23
Downey 3, Enochs 1
Downey (6-10-1, 2-3 CCAL) - No Stats Reported.
Enochs (5-10-2, 0-3-1 CCAL) - Goal: Jesus Quintero. Assist: Enrique Melgoza.
