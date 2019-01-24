High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

LOCAL

Basketball

College Women

CCAA

Stanislaus 70, Monterey Bay 51

Monterey Bay

5

15

15

16

51

Stanislaus

14

15

14

27

70

Stanislaus State (5-12, 4-9 CCAA) - Caitlin Keding (6-12, 1-4) 16; Angelica Baylon (5-10, 4-5) 15; Kaleigh Taylor (6-11, 1-3) 13; Kyanna Davis (3-7, 7-8) 13; Brittney Livingston (3-10, 2-2) 9; Myani Thornton (1-5, 0-0) 2; Samantha Rudd (1-4, 0-0) 2. Totals: (25-59, 15-22) 70.

Cal State Monterey Bay (0-16, 0-13 CCAA) - Jordana Price (6-23, 4-4) 18; Yolanda Ealy (5-7, 2-4) 12; Chyna Dews (2-4, 3-3) 7; Kim McKinney (1-1, 3-4) 5; Serena Toney (2-11, 0-2) 4; Camille Parker (1-7, 1-2) 3; Jenna Viss (1-1, 0-0) 2; Brianna Tucker (0-4, 0-0) 0; Julia Micallef (0-1, 0-0) 0. Totals: (18-59, 13-19) 51.

3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus State 5-19 (Keding 3-6; Baylon 1-3; Livingston 1-6; Davis 0-3; Thornton 0-1), Cal State Monterey Bay 2-21 (Price 2-8; Dews 0-1; Toney 0-7; Tucker 0-4; Julia Micallef 0-1). Fouled out: Cal State Monterey Bay - Dews, Stanislaus State - Taylor. Rebounds: Cal State Monterey Bay 44 (Ealy 10), Stanislaus State 31 (Livingston 10). Assists: Stanislaus State 16 (Baylon 7), Cal State Monterey Bay 12 (Dews 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus State 22, Cal State Monterey Bay 17. Technical fouls: None. A-277.

High School Boys

Western Athletic Conference, Jan. 23

Los Banos 74, Davis 52

Los Banos

19

23

15

17

74

Davis

9

11

22

10

52

Los Banos (17-6, 5-4 WAC) - Matt Bowman 10, Damari Tate 13, Trent Mallonee 15, Dasani Tate 12, Howard Leus 13, John Menezes 11.

Davis (3-18, 1-8 WAC) - Donald Barrett 8, Isaiah Serrano 5, King Mitchell 8, Jamar Barnes-Williams 5, Dylan Shaw 2, Ivan Romero-Martinez 2, Dominic Cosso 6, Gilbert Hesia 3, Gregory Smith 11, Jay Guptill 2.

3-Pt. Goals: Los Banos 11 (Leus 4, Tate 3, Bowman 2, Mallonee, Menezes), Davis 5 (Barrett 2, Cosso, Mitchell, Serrano). Team fouls: Davis 12, Los Banos 10. Fouled out: None.

Golf

Clubs

Spring Creek CC Women’s Results

First Place: Silver Lamb, Jan Wohl, Beth Bruegger, Lani Parks - 52.

Second Place: Melissa Tyrus, Shirley Gahm, Adeline Schaapman - 53.

Third Place: Sonja Scott, Joyce Lopes, Donna Tomlinson, Shelly Zeff - 55.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

Guest Day - 1BB Odd, 2BB Even

First: Diane Pohl, Michelle Schilber, Marlene Brown, Tracy Davis - 86.

Second: Virginia Whitworth, Cheryl Moore, Silvia Colyn, Blind Draw - 91.

Third: Linda O'Hearn, Denise Russell, Addie Hansberry, Bonnie Booker - 92.

Closest-to-the-Hole #12: Silvia Colyn - 20' 9.5" (Member); Rosalee Schmierer - 54'7" (Guest).

Dryden Women’s Club

Poker

First Flight: 1. Cathy Callistro 87, 2. Caroline Haug 92, 3. Doreen Gray 94.

Second Flight: 1. Karen Burch 85, 2. Joanne Alvernaz 89, 3. Pam Adams 91.

Chip-In: C. Haug.

Soccer

High School Boys

Central California Conference

Central Valley 6, Atwater 1

Central Valley (13-3-3, 7-1 CCC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores 4, Jesus Yepez 2. Assists: Isaac Juarez, Joel Arellano, Agustin Gutierrez, J. Yepez, G.o Flores. Goalie - Saves: Alex Garcia 1.

Atwater (7-11-2, 1-6-2 CCC) - No Stats Reported.

JV: Central Valley 6-1.

Central California Athletic League, Jan. 23

Downey 3, Enochs 1

Downey (6-10-1, 2-3 CCAL) - No Stats Reported.

Enochs (5-10-2, 0-3-1 CCAL) - Goal: Jesus Quintero. Assist: Enrique Melgoza.

