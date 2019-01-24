How standout Alicia Jones led Beyer to huge WAC win over Lathrop

Leading by four points with 20 seconds remaining against Lathrop in a key Western Athletic Conference game, Beyer girls basketball head coach San Kao called a timeout to draw up a trick play.
Coming out of the timeout, four players went to the opposite end of the court while junior forward Emma Kelley secretly stayed near the bench.
The Spartans (16-6, 9-1) were unaware that Kelley was still on the court and she got the cross court pass and went up for an easy layup as Beyer (18-5, 9-1) beat Lathrop 49-45 to create a tie atop the WAC standings.
“It’s a practice play,” Kao said. “We have ran it a couple times before but on that particular play, our player has never been so open.”
Senior guard Alicia Jones was just one Patriot who was looking for a better result in the rematch after Beyer fell to Lathrop, 62-39 on Dec. 20.
Jones, who entered Thursday’s matchup averaging 23.8 points per game, had 14 points on 5 of 26 shooting in the first contest.
It was her worst shooting game of the season.
Jones was not having a repeat performance as she led all scorers with 23 points, including five in the fourth quarter.
“We knew they were a third-quarter team (Spartans scored 20 in first meeting),” Jones said. “They came out and played hard in the first game so we knew we needed to come out and execute.”
Clinging to a two-point lead with a littler under two minutes left, Jones made a jump shot from the right side and then converted both free-throw attempts on the following possession.
“I knew I needed to take the shots when I was open because I have been working on my jump shot range,” Jones, who battled a calf injury in the fourth quarter, said.
Jones has been double or even triple-teamed in recent games and Kao changed the game plan to get his star open.
“I ran screens off of her the whole time to get her open a little more,” Kao said. “I know she was getting frustrated in the last couple of games. Everyone is throwing two or three players on her and we had to adjust to it.”
Kao said his team played an “excellent” game, citing its effort on defense and ability to fight for the loose balls.
Getting to the playoffs is all but guaranteed for the Patriots but Jones said the team is focused on a deeper run.
Beyer has lost in the first round in each of Jones’ three previous years on varsity.
Senior Mary Cotton led the Spartans with 18 points.
Beyer next travels to face Mountain House at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 29.
“We knew the stakes coming into this game,” Jones said. “Either we win this or we are going home without a league championship. It’s nice to know we came in this and played hard and did what we are supposed to do.”
