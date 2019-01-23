Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Manteca at Central Catholic, West at Modesto Christian, Sierra at Oakdale
Girls Basketball
7:15 p.m. – Modesto at Gregori, Pitman at Enochs, Downey at Turlock, Lathrop at Beyer, Johansen at Ceres, Central Valley at Atwater, El Capitan at Buhach Colony, Patterson at Golden Valley, Livingston at Hughson
7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Hughson, Riverbank at Escalon, Ripon at Hilmar
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Merced at El Capitan
3:30 p.m. – Escalon at Modesto Christian, Livingston at Hughson, Hilmar at Ripon
5:30 p.m. – Atwater at Central Valley, Golden Valley at Buhach Colony
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Kimball, Manteca at Sierra
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – El Capitan at Merced
3:30 p.m. – Hughson at Livingston
5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Golden Valley
Boys & Girls Wrestling
4 p.m. – Lathrop/Sierra at Central Catholic
6:30 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Hilmar
