Local Digest: Ceres native signs with Earthquakes; Marshawn Lynch coming to Modesto

Ceres native Cade Cowell signed with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.
Cowell (15 years, 102 days) is the youngest player in Earthquakes history and the fourth youngest signing in Major League Soccer history.
“Cade has a bright future ahead of him and it is up to him how far he will go,” said Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda in a press release. “He adds to what I believe is a very talented group of young players here in San Jose and we’re anxious to see him develop with us.”
Last year, Cowell played with the USA U-16 and U-17 national teams.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Marshawn Lynch coming to Modesto on Saturday: Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will be doing a meet and greet and autograph signing at the Clarion Inn Conference Center on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
Tickets range from $15-200 and can be bought on Eventbrite.
The press release says Saturday’s appearance will be Lynch’s first time in the Central Valley.
Lynch had 376 rushing yards and three touchdowns this year.
MJC men’s basketball wins second straight: The Pirates beat Diablo Valley College 66-51 at home on Tuesday in a Big 8 Conference game.
Freshman guard Kharyem Mitchell (Tracy) led MJC with 17 points while freshman center Carson Anderson (Sierra) added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
MJC (6-14, 2-6) next hosts San Joaquin Delta on Jan. 29.
CIF Wrestling Team Championships this weekend: Lincoln High School in Stockton will be hosting the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Team Wrestling Championships on Saturday.
Section championships are Feb. 8-9 with the Masters Meet the following weekend.
Comments