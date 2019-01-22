Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Jan. 23

Boys Basketball
7:15 p.m. – Los Banos at Davis, Enochs at Gregori, Downey at Modesto, Ceres at Beyer, Johansen at Mountain House, Pitman at Turlock, Merced at Central Valley, Modesto Christian at Lincoln-Lincoln, Lathrop at Pacheco, Patterson at Buhach Colony, El Capitan at Golden Valley
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – East Union at Central Catholic
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Mountain House at Johansen
3:30 p.m. – Downey at Enochs, Modesto at Turlock
5 p.m. – Modesto at Turlock, Pitman at Gregori
5:30 p.m. – Beyer at Ceres, Pacheco at Lathrop
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Ceres at Beyer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Pitman, Turlock at Modesto
5:15 p.m. – Enochs at Downey
5:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Pacheco
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Oakdale at Sierra
6 p.m. – Johansen at Mountain House
Boys & Girls Wrestling
7 p.m. – Beyer at Johansen, Mountain House at Lathrop, Pitman at Turlock, Livingston at Hilmar
