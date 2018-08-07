Modesto area Scores, Stats | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019

LOCAL
Shooting Sports
Newman Trap League, Jan. 20
SHOOT #2
Top 5 Teams: Newman #1 543, Alquist F Troop 537, Livermore Outcasts 519, Matthews Furniture 519, Alquist Arms 518.
Singles: 11 shooters with 25 x 25.
Handicap (50 possible): Jason Nelson (Livermore Outcasts) 47, Kevin Waddell (Newman 1) 47, Harold Kadach (Newman Ratz) 46, Joe Hanley (Alquist F Troop) 46, Mark Thomas Jr (Livermore Outcasts) 46, Ron Menigoz (Newman Riff Raff) 46.
Doubles (50 possible): J. Nelson (Livermore Outcasts) 48, Richard Alquist (Alquist Arms) 48, Rob Robinson (Matthews Furniture) 48, Derek Skaggs (Newman Riff Raff) 46, K. Waddell (Newman 1) 45, Ryan Widger (Alquist F Troop) 45, Tim Coffey (Old Guys Shooting Blanks) 45.
High Overall (125 possible): J. Nelson (Livermore Outcasts) 120, K. Waddell (Newman 1) 117, R. Alquist (Alquist Arms) 117, J. Hanley (Alquist F Troop) 113.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central California Conference
Central Valley 5, Buhach Colony 1
Central Valley (11-3-3, 5-1 CCC) - Goals: Abel Calbo 2, Isaac Juarez, Gerardo Flores. Assists: G. Flores, Edivaldo Yepez, Yovani Yepez. Goalie - Saves: Erick Martinez 4.
Buhach Colony (6-4-1, 2-3-1 CCC) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Central Valley 5-0.
