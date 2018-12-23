High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

Basketball

College Men

BIG 8 Conference

Modesto JC 73, Sacramento City 69

Modesto

35

38

73

Sacramento

30

39

69

Modesto Junior College (4-14, 1-6 BIG 8) - Benny Simi 16, Tommy Williams 15, Kharyem Mitchell 11, Brandon Lamb 9, Carson Anderson 6, Isaiah Harris 6, Aaron Phelps 5, Justin Watkins 3, Isaac Starks 2. Totals: (25, 15-20) 73.

Sacramento City College (10-6, 6-5 CCAA) - Greg Milton 22, Alex Williams 21, Connor Jeffery 13, Eric Coner 5, M. Johnson 4, James Boyette 3, Chris Lennear 1. Totals: (25, 7-8) 69.

3-Pt. Goals: Sacramento 12 (Williams 5, Milton 3, Jefferey 3, Coner), Modesto 8 (Lamb 3, Williams 2, Mitchell 2, Watkins). Team fouls: Sacramento 16, Modesto 10. Fouled out: None.

CCAA, Jan. 17

Stanislaus 81, San Francisco 76

Stanislaus

36

45

81

San Francisco

32

44

76

Stanislaus State (7-8, 4-7 CCAA) - Andy Cleaves (5-6, 2-2) 15; Ty Davis (5-12, 2-3) 14; Jacob Danhoff (3-7, 3-4) 12; Jourdan Johnson (4-8, 1-1) 11; Mat Bradshaw (3-6, 2-2) 11; Rolaun Dunham (2-5, 3-5) 8; Joseph Alvarez (3-5, 2-3) 8; Frankie Campbell (0-0, 2-2) 2. Totals: (25-49, 17-22) 81.

San Francisco State (10-6, 6-5 CCAA) - Jase Wickliffe (6-10, 0-0) 18; Jordan Balser (4-11, 1-1) 11; Jiday Ugbaja (5-12, 0-0) 11; Ryne Williams (4-12, 0-0) 9; Tyler Jackson (4-6, 1-1) 9; Michael Diaz (2-2, 3-5) 8; Niquis Garland (2-4, 0-0) 6; Zane Paddon (1-6, 2-3) 4; Matt Arrivas (0-0, 0-1) 0. Totals: (28-63, 7-11) 76.

3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus St. 14-23 (Bradshaw 3-6; Cleaves 3-3; Danhoff 3-4; Johnson 2-4; Davis 2-4; Dunham 1-2;), San Francisco St. 13-29 (Wickliffe 6-6; Balser 2-7; Garland 2-3; Diaz 1-1; Ugbaja 1-4; Williams 1-5; Paddon 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Stanislaus St. 28 (Cleaves 7), San Francisco St. 34 (Williams 6). Assists: Stanislaus St. 12 (Bradshaw 3), San Francisco St. 15 (Ugbaja 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus St. 15, San Francisco St. 19. Technical fouls: None. A-178.

High School Boys

Central California Athletic League

Modesto 78, Enochs 50

Modesto

14

27

24

13

78

Enochs

18

20

1

9

50

Modesto (10-10, 2-2 CCAL): Knightrus Sivilayathong 3, Jaquile Ingram 11, Noah Raj 17, Keshawn Parker 3, Dylan Peterson 13, Chase Rodriguez 3, Adan Perez 4, Arvind Sandhu 12, Robby Demont 4, Joseph Perez 8.

Enochs (9-13, 2-2 CCAL): Miles Drew 4, Kone Ashworth 4, Andrew Mauldin 2, Nephrey Donasco 23, Daniel Gallego 4, Zaya Ismail 6, Ryan Orona 5, Braeden Leonetti 2.

3-Pt. Goals: Modesto 12 (Raj 4, Peterson 3, Perez 2, Ingram, Rodriguez, Sivilayathong), Enoch 4 (Donasco 2, Ismail, Orona).

JV: Enochs 64-48. Frosh: Enochs 47-31.

Valley Oak League, Jan. 17

Manteca 58, Kimball 57

Kimball

17

13

10

17

57

Manteca

18

10

20

10

58

Manteca (15-6, 4-1 VOL): Miguel Sequeria 9, Isaiah Victor 16, Dominick Victor 10, Jordan Burciaga 7, Jorge Cedano 16.

Kimball (9-11, 1-4 VOL): Rashid Potter 4, Tariq Gaba 10, Kai Ballungay 11, Isaiah Parker 6, Jon Sarmiento 3, James Otieno 1, John Harris 11, Kaleo Ballungay 9.

High School Girls

Valley Oak League

East Union 58, Sierra 52

Sierra

6

14

16

16

52

E. Union

21

11

7

19

58

East Union (13-7, 4-2 VOL): Ala Tuuga 17, Lauren Pablo 10, Julia Vezaldenos 10, Nina Murphy 8, Donja Payne 7, Sarah Gleockler 4, Leilani Menor 2. Totals: (20, 10-17) 58.

Sierra (11-9, 1-5 VOL): Dulce Cruz 16, Jordan Hayter 14, Natalie Dias 10, Inessa Villanueva 8, Perla Valdovinos 3, Raiann Prieto 1. Totals: (18, 12-17) 52.

3-Pt. Goals: East Union 8 (Vezaldenos 3, Pablo 3, Murphy 2), Sierra 4 (Villanueva 2, Hayter 2). Team Fouls: Sierra 18, East Union 12. Fouled Out: Prieto (S), Dias (S).

JV: East Union 31-25.

Central California Athletic League, Jan. 17

Pitman 61, Downey 37

Pitman

14

19

9

19

61

Downey

7

6

13

11

37

Pitman (12-7, 4-0 CCAL): Jessica Smith 20, Sydney Smith 13, Gracie Alves 7, Rayden Simmons 7, Haley Hamasaki 4, Abbie Digrazia 4, Emma Tolliver 2, Khaiya Simpson 3, Emily Hanham 1.

Downey (4-15, 0-4 CCAL): Abby Van Diepen 10, Lily Wong 6, Jenah Vesey 6, Riley Ten Fingers 5, Kristina Soppit 4, Madison Price 4, Cassidy Fitzjarrell 2.

3-Pt. Goals: Pitman 2 (S.Smith, Simpson), Downey - none. Rebounds: Downey 28 (Ten Fingers 8, Van Diepen 6,Wong 6), Pitman – none reported.

