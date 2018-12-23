Modesto area Scores, Stats | Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
BIG 8 Conference
Modesto JC 73, Sacramento City 69
Modesto
35
38
—
73
Sacramento
30
39
—
69
Modesto Junior College (4-14, 1-6 BIG 8) - Benny Simi 16, Tommy Williams 15, Kharyem Mitchell 11, Brandon Lamb 9, Carson Anderson 6, Isaiah Harris 6, Aaron Phelps 5, Justin Watkins 3, Isaac Starks 2. Totals: (25, 15-20) 73.
Sacramento City College (10-6, 6-5 CCAA) - Greg Milton 22, Alex Williams 21, Connor Jeffery 13, Eric Coner 5, M. Johnson 4, James Boyette 3, Chris Lennear 1. Totals: (25, 7-8) 69.
3-Pt. Goals: Sacramento 12 (Williams 5, Milton 3, Jefferey 3, Coner), Modesto 8 (Lamb 3, Williams 2, Mitchell 2, Watkins). Team fouls: Sacramento 16, Modesto 10. Fouled out: None.
CCAA, Jan. 17
Stanislaus 81, San Francisco 76
Stanislaus
36
45
—
81
San Francisco
32
44
—
76
Stanislaus State (7-8, 4-7 CCAA) - Andy Cleaves (5-6, 2-2) 15; Ty Davis (5-12, 2-3) 14; Jacob Danhoff (3-7, 3-4) 12; Jourdan Johnson (4-8, 1-1) 11; Mat Bradshaw (3-6, 2-2) 11; Rolaun Dunham (2-5, 3-5) 8; Joseph Alvarez (3-5, 2-3) 8; Frankie Campbell (0-0, 2-2) 2. Totals: (25-49, 17-22) 81.
San Francisco State (10-6, 6-5 CCAA) - Jase Wickliffe (6-10, 0-0) 18; Jordan Balser (4-11, 1-1) 11; Jiday Ugbaja (5-12, 0-0) 11; Ryne Williams (4-12, 0-0) 9; Tyler Jackson (4-6, 1-1) 9; Michael Diaz (2-2, 3-5) 8; Niquis Garland (2-4, 0-0) 6; Zane Paddon (1-6, 2-3) 4; Matt Arrivas (0-0, 0-1) 0. Totals: (28-63, 7-11) 76.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus St. 14-23 (Bradshaw 3-6; Cleaves 3-3; Danhoff 3-4; Johnson 2-4; Davis 2-4; Dunham 1-2;), San Francisco St. 13-29 (Wickliffe 6-6; Balser 2-7; Garland 2-3; Diaz 1-1; Ugbaja 1-4; Williams 1-5; Paddon 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Stanislaus St. 28 (Cleaves 7), San Francisco St. 34 (Williams 6). Assists: Stanislaus St. 12 (Bradshaw 3), San Francisco St. 15 (Ugbaja 5). Total fouls: Stanislaus St. 15, San Francisco St. 19. Technical fouls: None. A-178.
High School Boys
Central California Athletic League
Modesto 78, Enochs 50
Modesto
14
27
24
13
—
78
Enochs
18
20
1
9
—
50
Modesto (10-10, 2-2 CCAL): Knightrus Sivilayathong 3, Jaquile Ingram 11, Noah Raj 17, Keshawn Parker 3, Dylan Peterson 13, Chase Rodriguez 3, Adan Perez 4, Arvind Sandhu 12, Robby Demont 4, Joseph Perez 8.
Enochs (9-13, 2-2 CCAL): Miles Drew 4, Kone Ashworth 4, Andrew Mauldin 2, Nephrey Donasco 23, Daniel Gallego 4, Zaya Ismail 6, Ryan Orona 5, Braeden Leonetti 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Modesto 12 (Raj 4, Peterson 3, Perez 2, Ingram, Rodriguez, Sivilayathong), Enoch 4 (Donasco 2, Ismail, Orona).
JV: Enochs 64-48. Frosh: Enochs 47-31.
Valley Oak League, Jan. 17
Manteca 58, Kimball 57
Kimball
17
13
10
17
—
57
Manteca
18
10
20
10
—
58
Manteca (15-6, 4-1 VOL): Miguel Sequeria 9, Isaiah Victor 16, Dominick Victor 10, Jordan Burciaga 7, Jorge Cedano 16.
Kimball (9-11, 1-4 VOL): Rashid Potter 4, Tariq Gaba 10, Kai Ballungay 11, Isaiah Parker 6, Jon Sarmiento 3, James Otieno 1, John Harris 11, Kaleo Ballungay 9.
High School Girls
Valley Oak League
East Union 58, Sierra 52
Sierra
6
14
16
16
—
52
E. Union
21
11
7
19
—
58
East Union (13-7, 4-2 VOL): Ala Tuuga 17, Lauren Pablo 10, Julia Vezaldenos 10, Nina Murphy 8, Donja Payne 7, Sarah Gleockler 4, Leilani Menor 2. Totals: (20, 10-17) 58.
Sierra (11-9, 1-5 VOL): Dulce Cruz 16, Jordan Hayter 14, Natalie Dias 10, Inessa Villanueva 8, Perla Valdovinos 3, Raiann Prieto 1. Totals: (18, 12-17) 52.
3-Pt. Goals: East Union 8 (Vezaldenos 3, Pablo 3, Murphy 2), Sierra 4 (Villanueva 2, Hayter 2). Team Fouls: Sierra 18, East Union 12. Fouled Out: Prieto (S), Dias (S).
JV: East Union 31-25.
Central California Athletic League, Jan. 17
Pitman 61, Downey 37
Pitman
14
19
9
19
—
61
Downey
7
6
13
11
—
37
Pitman (12-7, 4-0 CCAL): Jessica Smith 20, Sydney Smith 13, Gracie Alves 7, Rayden Simmons 7, Haley Hamasaki 4, Abbie Digrazia 4, Emma Tolliver 2, Khaiya Simpson 3, Emily Hanham 1.
Downey (4-15, 0-4 CCAL): Abby Van Diepen 10, Lily Wong 6, Jenah Vesey 6, Riley Ten Fingers 5, Kristina Soppit 4, Madison Price 4, Cassidy Fitzjarrell 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Pitman 2 (S.Smith, Simpson), Downey - none. Rebounds: Downey 28 (Ten Fingers 8, Van Diepen 6,Wong 6), Pitman – none reported.
