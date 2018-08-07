High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

MLK Showcase (at Modesto Christian – Enterprise-Redding vs Ceres, 1:30 p.m.; Modesto vs. Patterson, 3 p.m. Bradshaw Christian vs. Ripon, 4:30 p.m.; Vanden vs. Modesto Christian, 7:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – Yuba City vs Central Catholic

7 p.m. – Central Catholic at East Union, Weston Ranch vs. Grant

Girls Basketball

MLK Showcase (at Modesto Christian – Enterpris Argonaut vs. Gregori, 9 a.m.; Pitman vs. Elk Grove, 10:30 a.m.; Mt. Eden vs. Turlock, noon; Vanden vs. Modesto Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Golden Valley at Merced

4 p.m. – El Capitan at Patterson

5:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Atwater

Girls Soccer

3 p.m. – Merced at Golden Valley, Atwater at Buhach Colony, Patterson at El Capitan

Boys Wrestling

7 a.m. – Beyer, Ceres, Gregori, Lathrop, Buhach Colony, Golden Valley, Pitman at Rumble in the Jungle, Pitman High; Downey at Kermit Bankson Invitational, Albany High; Davis at Overfelt Classic, Overfelt High, San Jose

9 a.m. – Central Valley at Placer; Atwater, Livingston, Turlock at CIT, Morro Bay High; Merced, Sonora at Hatler Memorial, Sonora High

Girls Wrestling

9 a.m. – Downey, Modesto, Sierra, Turlock, Merced, Atwater, El Capitan, Enochs at Enochs Tournament

  Comments  