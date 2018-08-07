Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Saturday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball
MLK Showcase (at Modesto Christian – Enterprise-Redding vs Ceres, 1:30 p.m.; Modesto vs. Patterson, 3 p.m. Bradshaw Christian vs. Ripon, 4:30 p.m.; Vanden vs. Modesto Christian, 7:30 p.m.
1:30 p.m. – Yuba City vs Central Catholic
7 p.m. – Central Catholic at East Union, Weston Ranch vs. Grant
Girls Basketball
MLK Showcase (at Modesto Christian – Enterpris Argonaut vs. Gregori, 9 a.m.; Pitman vs. Elk Grove, 10:30 a.m.; Mt. Eden vs. Turlock, noon; Vanden vs. Modesto Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Golden Valley at Merced
4 p.m. – El Capitan at Patterson
5:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at Atwater
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Merced at Golden Valley, Atwater at Buhach Colony, Patterson at El Capitan
Boys Wrestling
7 a.m. – Beyer, Ceres, Gregori, Lathrop, Buhach Colony, Golden Valley, Pitman at Rumble in the Jungle, Pitman High; Downey at Kermit Bankson Invitational, Albany High; Davis at Overfelt Classic, Overfelt High, San Jose
9 a.m. – Central Valley at Placer; Atwater, Livingston, Turlock at CIT, Morro Bay High; Merced, Sonora at Hatler Memorial, Sonora High
Girls Wrestling
9 a.m. – Downey, Modesto, Sierra, Turlock, Merced, Atwater, El Capitan, Enochs at Enochs Tournament
