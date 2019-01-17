Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
High School Boys
Central California Athletic League, Jan. 16
Johansen 50, Davis 33
Johansen
15
19
15
8
—
57
Davis
4
11
14
20
—
49
Johansen (6-11, 3-4 CCAL): Izaiah Mowdy 14, Luis Osorio 21, Syed Ali 3, John Romero 3, Zo Perez 9.
Davis (3-16, 1-6 CCAL): Donald Barrett 3, Isaiah Serrano 2, King Mitchell 5, Jamar Barnes-Williams 6, Dylan Shaw 6, Dominic Cosso 6, Gilbert Hesia 2, Gregory Smith 2, Brady Wilson 1.
3-Pt. Goals: Johansen 7 (Mowdy 4, Ali, Romero, Perez), Davis 4 (Cosso 2, Barrett, Mitchell). Soccer
High School Boys
Central California Athletic League, Jan. 16
Turlock 2, Pitman 0
Turlock (13-0-3, 3-0 CCAL) - Goals: Beni Mejia, Jeremy Valenzuela. Assists: Ethan Gardner, B. Mejia.
Pitman (10-2-0, 2-1 CCAL) - No Stats Reported.
