High School Sports

Modesto area Scores, Stats | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

LOCAL

Basketball

High School Boys

Central California Athletic League, Jan. 16

Johansen 50, Davis 33

Johansen

15

19

15

8

57

Davis

4

11

14

20

49

Johansen (6-11, 3-4 CCAL): Izaiah Mowdy 14, Luis Osorio 21, Syed Ali 3, John Romero 3, Zo Perez 9.

Davis (3-16, 1-6 CCAL): Donald Barrett 3, Isaiah Serrano 2, King Mitchell 5, Jamar Barnes-Williams 6, Dylan Shaw 6, Dominic Cosso 6, Gilbert Hesia 2, Gregory Smith 2, Brady Wilson 1.

3-Pt. Goals: Johansen 7 (Mowdy 4, Ali, Romero, Perez), Davis 4 (Cosso 2, Barrett, Mitchell). Soccer

High School Boys

Central California Athletic League, Jan. 16

Turlock 2, Pitman 0

Turlock (13-0-3, 3-0 CCAL) - Goals: Beni Mejia, Jeremy Valenzuela. Assists: Ethan Gardner, B. Mejia.

Pitman (10-2-0, 2-1 CCAL) - No Stats Reported.

  Comments  