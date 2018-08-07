High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. – Sierra at Central Catholic

Girls Basketball

7:15 p.m. – Turlock at Gregori, Enochs at Modesto, Pitman at Downey, Los Banos at Beyer, Ceres at Lathrop, Central Valley at El Capitan, Golden Valley at Merced, Buhach Colony at Atwater

7:30 p.m. – Riverbank at Livingston, Hilmar at Escalon, Ripon at Ripon Christian

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Central Valley at El Capitan

5:30 p.m. – Atwater at Golden Valley, Patterson at Buhach Colony

5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Manteca, Kimball at Sierra

Girls Soccer

5:30 p.m. – El Capitan at Central Valley, Golden Valley at Atwater

Boys & Girls Wrestling

4 p.m. – Johansen at Davis, Ceres at Mountain House, Manteca/East Union at Sierra

5 p.m. – Central Valley at Mountain House - Boys; Central Valley at Golden Valley - Girls, El Capitan at Buhach Colony

6:30 p.m. – Hughson at Modesto Christian, Lathrop at Los Banos

