Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Sierra at Central Catholic
Girls Basketball
7:15 p.m. – Turlock at Gregori, Enochs at Modesto, Pitman at Downey, Los Banos at Beyer, Ceres at Lathrop, Central Valley at El Capitan, Golden Valley at Merced, Buhach Colony at Atwater
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
7:30 p.m. – Riverbank at Livingston, Hilmar at Escalon, Ripon at Ripon Christian
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Central Valley at El Capitan
5:30 p.m. – Atwater at Golden Valley, Patterson at Buhach Colony
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Manteca, Kimball at Sierra
Girls Soccer
5:30 p.m. – El Capitan at Central Valley, Golden Valley at Atwater
Boys & Girls Wrestling
4 p.m. – Johansen at Davis, Ceres at Mountain House, Manteca/East Union at Sierra
5 p.m. – Central Valley at Mountain House - Boys; Central Valley at Golden Valley - Girls, El Capitan at Buhach Colony
6:30 p.m. – Hughson at Modesto Christian, Lathrop at Los Banos
Comments