A shot coaches didn’t want their defender to take. Find out who won this CCAL game.

Turlock girls soccer head coach Temo Arteaga and his coaching staff yelled at senior defender Megan Drew to not shoot the ball in Wednesday’s Central California Athletic League game against rival Pitman (9-3-1, 2-1) at the Turlock Regional Sports Complex.
Drew, a Stanislaus State signee, didn’t listen to her coaches and fired a shot from about 40 yards out in the 23rd minute.
The result: A perfectly placed goal that went over Pitman freshman goalie Mya Sanchez’s head and into the top right corner.
“That was a phenomenal goal,” Arteaga said. “I don’t know if I have seen that in high school yet, especially for girls. When she took the shot, we were like, ‘It’s going in.’”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Drew added an assist in the second half as the Bulldogs beat the Pride 3-1 in a matchup of two of the top 15 teams in the section, according to MaxPreps.
The win extended the Bulldogs’ unbeaten streak against the Pride to six with Pitman’s last win over Turlock (14-1-1, 3-0) coming on April 16, 2016.
Not only were the teams battling against each other, but the weather was also a big factor.
It rained the entire game and wind gusts reached up to 25 mph as players were slipping and having trouble maintaining their footing on the pitch.
“Personally as a player and a coach, I really hated playing in the wind,” Arteaga said. “You can’t play the ball in the air. Both teams are palying in the same weather so you can’t complain and at the end of the day, we made less mistakes.”
Turlock senior Alexandra Sousa scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute to make it 2-0 before the Pride cut the goal deficit to one just three minutes later when as junior Alexis Bagnani scored on a rebound.
Drew set up senior Daisy Martinez for the third goal on a corner kick which Martinez put into the right side.
Turlock next hosts Downey on Friday while Pitman is at Enochs.
Comments