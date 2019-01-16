They led by 12 two minutes into the game. Beyer boys basketball cruises over Pacheco

Beyer boys basketball coach Kyle McKim said Tuesday his team always plays better at home.
The Patriots have only lost five games on the Sylvan Avenue campus in the last three years.
“They shoot well at home,” McKim said. “I can’t remember a slow start at home.”
That trend continued in the Patriots’ (14-7, 6-1) 80-47 victory over Pacheco (1-6, 5-13) in a Western Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.
Just two minutes into the game, Beyer led 13-0 and the game was pretty much over. The Patriots led by 24 after one and 32 at half.
It was an all-around team effort for the Patriots, who will next play at Los Banos on Friday.
Senior guard Avalon White had five steals in the first quarter while seniors McKay Bundy and Hayden Keller both had eight points in the first frame.
“I think we shared the ball pretty well,” McKim said. “The thing I am most happy with is multiple guys were taking charges and doing the little things to help us win.”
McKim played his second string for much of the second half and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
“The most important thing is that we are sharing the ball and playing hard,” McKim said.
Keller led all scorers with 18 points, all in the first half while freshman guard Kaden Carrera had 11 and senior guard Dom Dancer added 8.
