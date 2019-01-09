Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Monday, Jan. 14

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Modesto Christian at St. Mary’s-Stockton
7:15 p.m. – Merced at Atwater, Golden Valley at Buhach Colony, Patterson at El Capitan
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – St. Mary’s-Stockton at Modesto Christian
7:15 p.m. – Atwater at Merced, Buhach Colony at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Patterson
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Patterson at Merced
5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Golden Valley
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Merced at Patterson
4 p.m. – Beyer at Los Banos
5:30 p.m. – Lathrop at Ceres, Golden Valley at Central Valley, Lathrop at Ceres
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at East Union
