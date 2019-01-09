Modesto area Scores, Stats | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

LOCAL
Basketball
College Men
BIG 8 Conference, Jan. 8
American 105, Modesto 100 (2OT)
Modesto
37
40
13
10
—
100
American
36
41
13
15
—
105
American River College (11-3, 3-1 BIG 8) - LJ Smith 40, Tom Edwards 30, Parker Haven 17, Jermaine Henderson 12, Pim Lewis 6. Totals: (36, 21-29) 105.
Modesto Junior College (4-12, 0-4 BIG 8) - Isaiah Harris 25, Benny Simi 17, Justin Watkins 16, Tommy Williams 11, Brandon Lamb 9, Isaac Starks 8, Carson Anderson 8, Austin Denham 4, Kharyem Mitchell 2. Totals: (36, 17-23) 100.
3-Pt. Goals: American 12 (Smith 6, Edwards 5, Henderson), Modesto 11 (Watkins 3, Lamb 3, Starks 2, Simi 2, Williams). Team fouls: Modesto 23, American 17. Fouled out: Anderson, Denham (Modesto).
High School Girls
Trans Valley League, Jan. 8
Ripon 76, Escalon 47
Ripon
15
23
26
12
—
76
Escalon
13
7
9
4
—
33
Ripon (11-6, 3-1 TVL) - Mikaylah Vaught 3, Reina Sausedo 21, Rachel Sausedo 0, Mia Van Lewen 10, Tianna Sidtikum 12, Kelsey Inderbritzin 6, Bianca Toledo 6, Alyssa Barrios 2, Myra Toledo 0, Andrea Villanueva 0, Sydney Thomason 6, Mackenzie Hutchinson 10. Totals: (30, 11-16) 76.
Escalon (8-9, 1-2 TVL) - Brooke Campbell 5, Katie Karp 3, Hannah Boyd 5, Ryilee McNulty 3, Mya Scott 0, Soleil Gouzenne 3, Marissa Silva 2, Alexa Gomez 4, Dulce Jimenez 8, Hunter Wheeler 0. Totals: (10, 7-9) 33.
3-Pt. Goals: Escalon 6 (Jimenez 2, Boyd, Gouzenne, Karp, McNulty), Ripon 3 (Re. Sausedo 2, Sidtikum). Team fouls: Escalon 15, Ripon 14. Fouled out: None.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central California Athletic League
Turlock 3, Enochs 0
Turlock - Goals: Rafael Ramirez 2, Sean Silva. Assists: Ramirez, Isaiah Johnson.
Enochs - No Stats Reported.
Gregori 3, Downey 1
Gregori (8-2-2, 1-0 CCAL) - Goals: Axel Lomeli, Derek Turn, Jonathan Bolanios. Assists: Ivan Ramirez. Goalie - Saves: Jeff Schneider 5.
Downey (0-1 CCAL) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Gregori 3-0.
