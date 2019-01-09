High School Sports

Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Oakdale at Sierra

Girls Basketball

7 p.m. – Lodi at Modesto Christian

7:15 p.m. – Downey at Enochs, Johansen at Beyer, Davis at Ceres, Modesto at Turlock, Central Valley at Patterson, Lathrop at Mountain House, Merced at Buhach Colony, Atwater at El Capitan

7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Escalon, Hughson at Ripon

7:45 p.m. – Gregori at Pitman

Boys Soccer

3 p.m. – Golden Valley at El Capitan

3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Escalon

5:30 p.m. – Merced at Central Valley, Atwater at Patterson

5:45 p.m. – Oakdale at Central Catholic, Weston Ranch at Sierra, Livingston at Ripon

Girls Soccer

3 p.m. – Central Valley at Merced, Patterson at Atwater, Ripon at Livingston, Escalon at Hilmar

5:30 p.m. – El Capitan at Golden Valley

Boys & Girls Wrestling

5 p.m. – Central Valley at Atwater

6 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Sierra, Buhach Colony at Patterson

