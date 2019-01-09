Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Thursday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Oakdale at Sierra
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Lodi at Modesto Christian
7:15 p.m. – Downey at Enochs, Johansen at Beyer, Davis at Ceres, Modesto at Turlock, Central Valley at Patterson, Lathrop at Mountain House, Merced at Buhach Colony, Atwater at El Capitan
7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Escalon, Hughson at Ripon
7:45 p.m. – Gregori at Pitman
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Golden Valley at El Capitan
3:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Escalon
5:30 p.m. – Merced at Central Valley, Atwater at Patterson
5:45 p.m. – Oakdale at Central Catholic, Weston Ranch at Sierra, Livingston at Ripon
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Central Valley at Merced, Patterson at Atwater, Ripon at Livingston, Escalon at Hilmar
5:30 p.m. – El Capitan at Golden Valley
Boys & Girls Wrestling
5 p.m. – Central Valley at Atwater
6 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Sierra, Buhach Colony at Patterson
