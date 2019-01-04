Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Wednesday, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Downey at Turlock, Tokay at Modesto Christian
7:15 p.m. – Davis at Beyer, Modesto at Gregori, Pitman at Enochs, Johansen at Lathrop, Los Banos at Ceres, Golden Valley at Central Valley, Merced at El Capitan, Atwater at Patterson
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Central Catholic, Kimball at Sierra
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – Beyer at Davis, Turlock at Enochs, Modesto at Pitman
3:30 p.m. – Downey at Gregori
5:30 p.m. – Ceres at Los Banos, Lathrop at Johansen
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Davis at Beyer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Downey, Pitman at Modesto
5:30 p.m. – Johansen at Lathrop, Enochs at Turlock, Los Banos at Ceres, Sierra at Manteca
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Oakdale
Boys & Girls Wrestling
5 p.m. – Gregori at Downey
6 p.m. – Enochs at Turlock, Modesto at Pitman, El Capitan at Merced
6:30 p.m. – Mountain House at Modesto Christian, Escalon at Livingston
