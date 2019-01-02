Modesto-area High School Sports Schedule | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Kimball at Central Catholic, Manteca at Sierra
7:30 p.m. – Livingston at Ripon Christian, Ripon at Escalon, Hughson at Riverbank
Girls Basketball
7 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Tokay
7:15 p.m. – Gregori at Modesto, Enochs at Pitman, Turlock at Downey, Beyer at Davis, Lathrop at Johansen, Ceres at Los Banos, Central Valley at Golden Valley, El Capitan at Merced, Patterson at Atwater
7:30 p.m. – Ripon Christian at Livingston, Escalon at Ripon, Riverbank at Hughson
Boys Soccer
3 p.m. – El Capitan at Merced
3:30 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Hilmar, Escalon at Hughson
5 p.m. – Ripon at Riverbank
5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Golden Valley
5:45 p.m. – Central Catholic at Sierra
Girls Soccer
3 p.m. – Merced at El Capitan, Hughson at Escalon
5:30 p.m. – Atwater at Central Valley, Golden Valley at Buhach Colony
Boys & Girls Wrestling
5 p.m. – Davis at Beyer, Atwater at El Capitan, Merced at Buhach Colony
6 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres, Johansen at Lathrop, Golden Valley at Patterson
