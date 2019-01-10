Hilmar boys soccer beats Escalon the road

For the second year in a row, Hilmar boys soccer went on the road and beat Escalon as the Yellowjackets (7-4-1, 3-0) defeated the Cougars (9-4-1, 3-2) 2-1 in a Trans-Valley League matchup on Thursday. Senior Bryan Millan and junior Fernando Castaneda each had a goal for the Yellowjackets, who have outscored opponents 20-6 in TVL play. Hilmar next faces Livingston (12-1-2, 4-0) on Jan. 16.
